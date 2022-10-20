Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. InTEST Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTT   US4611471008

INTEST CORPORATION

(INTT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
7.260 USD   -2.16%
08:35ainTEST Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
BU
09/27inTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX™ Zoom Block Camera Technology at Vision 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany
BU
09/27InTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX Zoom Block Camera Technology At Vision 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

inTEST Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

10/20/2022 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Friday, November 4, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast that same day to review its financial and operating results and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Friday, November 4, 2022
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (412) 317-6026

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.intest.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on the day of the call through Friday, November 11, 2022. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 10171527. The webcast replay can be accessed via the investor relations section at www.intest.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INTEST CORPORATION
08:35ainTEST Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
BU
09/27inTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX™ Zoom Block Camera Technology..
BU
09/27InTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX Zoom Block Camera Technology At Vis..
CI
09/26Intest Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial O..
AQ
09/26InTest Expands M&T Bank Term Loan Facility by $25.5 Million
MT
09/26inTEST Expands Funding for Greater Financial Flexibility
BU
09/26InTEST Expands Funding for Greater Financial Flexibility
CI
09/13Intest : Lake Street BIG6 Conference Presentation
PU
09/07InTEST Corporation to Highlight Automated Test Equipment and Induction Heating Technolo..
CI
09/07inTEST Corporation to Highlight Automated Test Equipment and Induction Heating Technolo..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 113 M - -
Net income 2022 7,59 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 77,3 M 77,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 310
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart INTEST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
inTEST Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,26 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard N. Grant President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duncan Gilmour Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Joseph W. Dews Chairman
Steven J. Abrams Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Beck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEST CORPORATION-41.67%77
SMC CORPORATION-23.53%25 887
COGNEX CORPORATION-44.12%7 534
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-32.23%5 327
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-55.42%5 163
BADGER METER, INC.-5.82%2 937