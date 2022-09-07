Log in
    INTT   US4611471008

INTEST CORPORATION

(INTT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
8.410 USD   -0.12%
inTEST Corporation to Highlight Automated Test Equipment and Induction Heating Technology for EV Batteries at The Battery Show North America
BU
08/24INTEST : Needham Virtual Conference Presentation
PU
08/22INTEST : Q2 2022 Conference Call Transcript
PU
inTEST Corporation to Highlight Automated Test Equipment and Induction Heating Technology for EV Batteries at The Battery Show North America

09/07/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, will feature its solutions for Electric Vehicle (EV) OEMS, EV battery manufacturers and other battery technologies at The Battery Show North America, September 13 to 15, 2022.

Acculogic STINGRAY EVO500 Battery Interconnect Test System; Learn more at Booth #1720

Attendees can explore how to better ensure the quality of battery arrays with the Acculogic STINGRAY flying probe tester. A cost-effective automated test platform with accelerated performance that offers a fast, accurate, and reliable test of battery array interconnections, the STINGRAY provides confidence in the battery technology that powers EVs.

The tester consists of a set of interchangeable test heads with custom test pin configurations corresponding to the fixed grid pattern of the battery module under test. A robotic positioning system rapidly moves and lands the test heads over the battery array, taking accurate resistance measurements used to ascertain the quality of every interconnect in the module. Moreover, one tester can be used to test multiple battery array patterns.

Ambrell’s Induction Heating Technology Provides Accuracy, Energy Efficiency and Flexibility; Visit at Booth #1032

See the process at work with the Ambrell EASYHEAT induction heating system providing live demonstrations. Used in a broad variety of applications, induction heating can be the better solution for shrink fitting motor shafts into stators, brazing EV batteries, bonding magnets in electric motors, SiC crystal growth, bonding of body parts, curing brake rotor coatings, metal-to-plastic insertion of steel inserts into car door handles, hardening/tempering of suspension parts, preheating overmolding for window trim and light assemblies and even brazing of connections in AC systems.

Attendees can bring parts or drawings for a custom solution discussion and are also invited to send in their parts for free feasibility testing to THE LAB at Ambrell. See your parts formed with at THE LAB at Ambrell or remotely view a demonstration live or via a video. Attendees are even encouraged to bring parts and drawings to our booth for discussion.

About inTEST Corporation
inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INTEST CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 113 M - -
Net income 2022 7,59 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 89,7 M 89,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 310
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart INTEST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
inTEST Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INTEST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,42 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 90,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard N. Grant President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duncan Gilmour Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Joseph W. Dews Chairman
Steven J. Abrams Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Beck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEST CORPORATION-33.81%90
SMC CORPORATION-16.37%29 670
COGNEX CORPORATION-45.19%7 390
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-15.92%7 081
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-45.47%6 315
RENISHAW PLC-26.78%2 937