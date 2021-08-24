inTEST EMS Division to Sponsor 30th Anniversary SWTest 2021 Conference

Log in
08/24/2021
MT. LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, medical, semiconductor and telecommunications, announced today that its Electrical and Mechanical Solutions segment (EMS) will be a Gold-level sponsor of the 30th Anniversary SWTest 2021, the only industry conference that focuses on all aspects of semiconductor wafer and die level probe testing. The conference is scheduled to take place August 30-September 1, at the Rancho Bernardo Inn. inTEST EMS will be exhibiting at both the live and virtual events—Booth 201.

“We are proud to be a sponsor of SWTest 2021,” said Mark Bradford, inTEST EMS VP of Sales and Strategic Accounts. “After more than a year of predominately working with our customers remotely, we are excited to meet face-to-face with customers again. We’ve spent the last year refining our product portfolio and are looking forward to offering some new solutions to better address the unique challenges of our customers.”

“Wafer testing has increased in complexity and now has more choices than ever before, while the decision timeline is ever shortening,” added inTEST EMS Director of Sales and Marketing, Bill Wyckoff. “It can be overwhelming for customers as they work through the myriad requirements and determine what equipment is necessary for their specific roadmaps and applications. EMS products (which include test head manipulators, docking systems, and test interfaces) help users of semiconductor ATE (automatic test equipment) enable the highest quality and lowest possible cost of test at Wafer Sort.”

On Tuesday, August 31, Mr. Wyckoff will be co-presenting a paper titled, ‘Towerless vs. Towered Probe Solutions; What is the most effective application for my wafer test interface?’ The intent of the presentation will be to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of both a towerless and towered probe solution to help customers determine the best approach for different applications.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events and financial results, such as statements of our plans, strategies and intentions, or our future performance or goals, that are based upon management's current expectations. Our forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” or “anticipates” or similar terminology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, any mentioned in this press release as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, liquidity, financial condition and results of operations; indications of a change in the market cycles in the Semi Market or other markets we serve; changes in business conditions and general economic conditions both domestically and globally; changes in the demand for semiconductors; the success of our strategy to diversify our business by entering markets outside the Semi Market; our ability to successfully consolidate our EMS operations without any impact on customer shipments, quality or the level of our warranty claims and to realize the benefits of the consolidation; the possibility of future acquisitions or dispositions and the successful integration of any acquired operations; our ability to borrow funds or raise capital to finance potential acquisitions; changes in the rates and timing of capital expenditures by our customers; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks to circumstances only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

About inTEST Corporation
inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, medical, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase stockholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses. For more information visit www.intest.com.


