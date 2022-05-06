inTEST First Quarter 2022 Revenue Up 23% Year-over-Year and Up 8% Sequentially, Demonstrating Solid Execution of 5-Point Strategy 05/06/2022 | 07:01am EDT Send by mail :

Orders of $25.1 million in first quarter 2022 with demand strengthening entering second quarter

Record quarter-end backlog of $35.0 million

Acquisition integrations on track; enhancing sales channels, growing customer base and improving systems and processes

Maintaining full year outlook based on strong end market demand, despite supply chain constraints inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor (“semi”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Results include the impact of the following acquisitions: North Sciences, formerly Z-Sciences (October 6, 2021), Videology (October 28, 2021) and Acculogic (December 21, 2021). Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the Company made a change to its reportable segments from two reportable segments to three reportable segments. These segments are Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies and Process Technologies. Segment data can be found in the tables that accompany this release Nick Grant, President and CEO, commented, “We delivered another solid quarter by executing on our 5-Point Strategy as the combination of the continued demand for our innovative solutions and recent acquisitions drove growth. We are excited about our acquisitions as the integrations are going as planned. We are improving their systems and processes with more discipline and sophistication to enable greater scalability while investing in the sales organization across our enterprise. Notably, we are building out our sales teams both domestically and in Europe and recently, we opened our newest induction heating demonstration lab in conjunction with our channel partner in Mexico. Our experience has demonstrated that prospects who witness our technology solving their production challenges in our labs are highly likely to become new customers, so we are expanding the number of labs we have around the world to drive higher conversion. In parallel with these efforts, we are driving new product innovation initiatives to further enhance sales growth. Importantly as well, we believe our reorganization into three technology divisions increases efficiencies, broadens opportunities, better utilizes our managers’ talents and leverages our strong customer relationships to accelerate growth.” Mr. Grant added, “Encouragingly, demand remains strong across our markets. Our solid first quarter results along with the pace of second quarter orders thus far gives us confidence in our 2022 outlook even in the face of continuing supply chain challenges. We are optimistic about our healthy pipeline of projects as we manage our operations to meet customers’ needs.” First Quarter 2022 Review (see revenue by market and by segments in accompanying tables) Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) Change Change 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 $ % 3/31/2021 $ % Revenue $ 24,081 $ 22,358 $ 1,723 7.7 % $ 19,556 $ 4,525 23.1 % Gross profit $ 11,013 $ 10,346 $ 667 6.4 % $ 9,521 $ 1,492 15.7 % Gross margin 45.7 % 46.3 % 48.7 % Operating expenses (incl. intangible amort.) $ 10,211 $ 10,051 $ 160 1.6 % $ 6,941 $ 3,270 47.1 % Operating income $ 802 $ 295 $ 507 171.9 % $ 2,580 $ (1,778 ) -68.9 % Operating margin 3.2 % 1.3 % 13.1 % Net earnings (GAAP) $ 577 $ 287 $ 290 101.0 % $ 2,212 $ (1,635 ) -73.9 % Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) (GAAP) $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 66.7 % $ 0.21 $ (0.16 ) -76.2 % Adjusted net earnings (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 1,266 $ 799 $ 467 58.4 % $ 2,512 $ (1,246 ) -49.6 % Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 0.12 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 71.4 % $ 0.24 $ (0.12 ) -50.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 2,134 $ 1,368 $ 766 56.0 % $ 3,307 $ (1,173 ) -35.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) (1) 8.9 % 6.1 % 16.9 % (1) Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Further information can be found under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” See also the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures that accompany this press release. Compared with the prior-year period, revenue growth of $4.5 million included $4.0 million from the acquisitions. In the quarter, supply chain and logistic constraints impacted revenue by approximately $1 million. Organic growth of 3% reflected demand from the automotive market, in particular Electric Vehicles (EVs), as well as industrial markets. The acquisitions contributed to growth in life sciences, security and other markets consistent with the Company’s strategy to diversify and expand revenue sources with new markets and customers. Overall, sales to the semi industry were relatively unchanged as growth in shipments to front-end semi customers offset the decline in sales to the traditional back-end semi market, which were exceptionally strong in the year-ago quarter. The Company’s top five customers in the first quarter represented approximately 20% of revenue and no single customer during the quarter accounted for 10% or more in revenue. Compared with the trailing fourth quarter of 2021, sales to the semi industry grew 9% driven primarily by demand from back-end semi applications. Life sciences, industrial and defense/aero markets also improved sequentially. The contraction of gross margin compared with the prior-year and trailing quarter reflected less favorable product mix, impact of the acquisitions, production inefficiencies driven by supply chain constraints and delayed recovery of cost increases as pricing improvements tend to lag inflationary increases in component material and labor costs for pre-existing order commitments. Mr. Grant noted, “We are continuously implementing improvements in our operations to take out costs and drive productivity gains. Just recently, we completed the consolidation of Videology North America operations into our Mansfield, MA facility, which also houses Environmental Technologies. This consolidation takes out costs and reduces our manufacturing footprint while upgrading facilities for that business. At our Ambrell facility, we have established dedicated production cells to address the growing demand for our induction heating solutions used in silicon carbide crystal growth applications. The cell manufacturing process is driving improved production flow and operational efficiencies as we ramp up volume. Ultimately as we grow, the anticipated increase in volume throughout our operations is expected to provide greater opportunity for capturing operating leverage.” Compared with the first quarter of 2021, operating expenses were up $3.3 million to $10.2 million, or 42.4% of total revenue. Sequentially, operating expenses were up approximately $160,000. First quarter 2022 operating expenses reflect the impact of a full quarter of operating expenses associated with the Company’s fourth quarter acquisitions and included approximately $780,000 of intangible asset amortization expense. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter of 2022 were $17.2 million, down $4.0 million, or 19%, from December 31, 2021. Debt was $19.2 million compared to $20.1 million at the end of 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company used $2.7 million in cash from operations. Capital expenditures in the quarter were $335,000 compared with $388,000 in the prior-year period. First Quarter 2022 Orders and Backlog ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Change Change 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 $ % 3/31/2021 $ % Orders $ 25,063 $ 30,459 $ (5,396) -17.7% $ 25,230 $ (167) -0.7% Backlog (at quarter end) $ 35,034 $ 34,052 $ 982 2.9% $ 17,139 $ 17,895 104.4% Orders for the first quarter of 2022 reflected strong demand from the automotive industry, in particular for EV applications requiring inTEST’s induction heating technology and its newly acquired battery test solutions. Orders were up in life sciences as well, driven by demand for a variety of inTEST’s technology solutions including digital imaging and induction heating. Demand from the defense/aero industry for environmental technology solutions was also strong in the quarter. For semi-related business, orders declined compared with atypically strong demand in both the first quarter and the fourth quarter of 2021. Customer demand for back-end solutions was exceptionally strong in the first half of 2021 and the Company received a record $10 million order for front-end semi solutions in the fourth quarter of 2021. Backlog reached a record $35.0 million at March 31, 2022. 2022 Outlook Remains Unchanged Despite Macroeconomic Environment and

Supply Chain Challenges inTEST continues to expect 2022 revenue to grow 30% or more over the prior year to approximately $110 million to $115 million. Gross margin for the remainder of 2022 is expected to be between 46% to 49% in any given quarter based on volume and mix while quarterly operating expenses are now expected to range from approximately $10.9 million to $11.2 million. These estimated expenses include intangible asset amortization, which is now expected to be approximately $780,000 in the second quarter. Interest expense is expected to be approximately $150,000 per quarter and the effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 15% to 17% for the year. Capital expenditures for the year are expected to remain approximately 1% to 2% of revenue. Second quarter 2022 revenue is expected to be in the range of $27 million to $29 million. Second quarter 2022 earnings per diluted share (GAAP) is expected to be in the range of $0.11 to $0.16 while adjusted earnings per diluted share (Non-GAAP) is expected to be in the range of $0.18 to $0.23. Further information can be found under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” See also the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures that accompany this press release. The foregoing guidance is based on management’s current views with respect to operating and market conditions and customers’ forecasts. It also assumes supply chain challenges remain unchanged and begin to improve modestly in the second half of the year. Actual results may differ materially from what is provided here today as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Conference Call and Webcast The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am ET. During the conference call, management will review the financial and operating results and discuss inTEST’s corporate strategy and outlook. A question and answer session will follow. To listen to the live call, dial (201) 689-8263. In addition, the webcast and slide presentation may be found at: https://ir.intest.com/. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:30 am ET on the day of the call through Friday, May 13, 2022. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13728796 or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website. A transcript will also be posted to the website once available. About inTEST Corporation inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we also disclose non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures consist of adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted net earnings (loss) is derived by adding acquired intangible amortization, adjusted for the related income tax expense (benefit), to net earnings (loss). Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share is derived by dividing adjusted net earnings (loss) by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA is derived by adding acquired intangible amortization, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, and stock-based compensation expense to net earnings (loss). Adjusted EBITDA margin is derived by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue. These results are provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures presented to provide investors with meaningful, supplemental information regarding our baseline performance before acquired intangible amortization charges as this expense may not be indicative of our underlying operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures presented primarily as a measure of liquidity as they exclude non-cash charges for acquired intangible amortization, depreciation and stock-based compensation. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin also exclude the impact of interest income or expense and income tax expense or benefit, as these expenses may not be indicative of our underlying operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are used by management to make operational decisions, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with our business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of our peers. Reconciliations from net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per diluted share to adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and from net earnings (loss) to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, are contained in the tables below. The non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP. Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events and financial results, such as statements of the Company’s plans, strategies and intentions, or our future performance or goals, that are based upon management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “estimates,” or similar terminology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, any mentioned in this press release as well as the Company’s ability to execute on its 5-Point Strategy, realize the potential benefits of acquisitions and successfully integrate any acquired operations, grow the Company’s presence in the life sciences, security, industrial and international markets, manage supply chain challenges, convert backlog to sales and to ship product in a timely manner; the success of the Company’s strategy to diversify its markets; the impact of inflation on the Company’s business and financial condition; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, liquidity, financial condition and results of operations; indications of a change in the market cycles in the semi market or other markets served; changes in business conditions and general economic conditions both domestically and globally; changes in the demand for semiconductors; the ability to borrow funds or raise capital to finance potential acquisitions or for working capital; changes in the rates and timing of capital expenditures by the Company’s customers; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to management and speaks to circumstances only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. – FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW – inTEST CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 24,081 $ 19,556 Cost of revenue 13,068 10,035 Gross profit 11,013 9,521 Operating expenses: Selling expense 3,456 2,403 Engineering and product development expense 1,924 1,322 General and administrative expense 4,831 3,161 Restructuring and other charges - 55 Total operating expenses 10,211 6,941 Operating income 802 2,580 Other expense (147 ) (2 ) Earnings before income tax expense 655 2,578 Income tax expense 78 366 Net earnings $ 577 $ 2,212 Earnings per common share – basic $ 0.05 $ 0.21 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 10,617,271 10,329,449 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.21 Weighted average common shares and common share equivalents outstanding – diluted 10,842,592 10,525,826 inTEST CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,211 $ 21,195 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $212 and $213, respectively 17,292 16,536 Inventories 14,913 12,863 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,853 1,483 Total current assets 51,269 52,077 Property and equipment: Machinery and equipment 5,801 5,733 Leasehold improvements 3,193 3,001 Gross property and equipment 8,994 8,734 Less: accumulated depreciation (6,190 ) (6,046 ) Net property and equipment 2,804 2,688 Right-of-use assets, net 5,657 5,919 Goodwill 21,863 21,448 Intangible assets, net 20,905 21,634 Restricted certificates of deposit 100 100 Other assets 336 39 Total assets $ 102,934 $ 103,905 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of Term Note $ 4,100 $ 4,100 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,444 1,371 Accounts payable 5,896 4,281 Accrued wages and benefits 2,898 4,080 Accrued professional fees 527 1,048 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 5,425 6,038 Accrued sales commission 842 863 Domestic and foreign income taxes payable 1,625 2,024 Other current liabilities 1,390 1,267 Total current liabilities 24,147 25,072 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 4,876 5,248 Term Note, net of current portion 15,117 16,000 Deferred tax liabilities 941 1,379 Contingent consideration 1,369 930 Other liabilities 483 453 Total liabilities 46,933 49,082 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 10,995,194 and 10,910,460 shares issued, respectively 110 109 Additional paid-in capital 30,358 29,931 Retained earnings 24,970 24,393 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings 767 594 Treasury stock, at cost; 33,077 shares (204 ) (204 ) Total stockholders' equity 56,001 54,823 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 102,934 $ 103,905 inTEST CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 577 $ 2,212 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,279 740 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 123 39 Foreign exchange loss 40 8 Amortization of deferred compensation related to stock-based awards 372 269 Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 22 Proceeds from sale of demonstration equipment, net of gain 19 7 Deferred income tax benefit (438 ) (9 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (832 ) (5,082 ) Inventories (2,177 ) (783 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (374 ) 212 Other assets (8 ) (8 ) Accounts payable 1,592 1,235 Accrued wages and benefits (1,179 ) 103 Accrued professional fees (520 ) (261 ) Customer deposits and deferred revenue (608 ) 799 Accrued sales commission (20 ) 232 Operating lease liabilities (346 ) (343 ) Domestic and foreign income taxes payable (395 ) 335 Other current liabilities 40 (57 ) Other liabilities 60 (7 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,795 ) (337 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (335 ) (388 ) Net cash used in investing activities (335 ) (388 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayments of Term Note (883 ) - Proceeds from shares sold under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 56 - Proceeds from stock options exercised - 717 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (827 ) 717 Effects of exchange rates on cash (27 ) (74 ) Net cash used in all activities (3,984 ) (82 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 21,195 10,277 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 17,211 $ 10,195 Cash payments for: Domestic and foreign income taxes $ 966 $ 41 inTEST CORPORATION Revenue by Market (In thousands) (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Change Change 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 $ % 3/31/2021 $ % Revenue Semi $ 13,390 55.6 % $ 12,284 54.9 % $ 1,106 9.0 % $ 13,320 68.1 % $ 70 0.5 % Industrial 2,799 11.6 % 2,172 9.7 % 627 28.9 % 1,427 7.3 % 1,372 96.1 % Auto/EV Life Sciences Defense/Aerospace Security Other 2,756 699 1,493 574 2,370 11.4 2.9 6.2 2.4 9.8 % % % % % 2,697 409 1,322 693 2,781 12.1 1.8 5.9 3.1 12.4 % % % % % 59 290 171 (119) (411) 2.2 70.9 12.9 -17.2 -14.8 % % % % % 1,327 643 1,252 - 1,587 6.8 3.3 6.4 0.0 8.1 % % % % % 1,429 56 241 574 783 107.7 8.7 19.2 NM 49.3 % % % % $ 24,081 100.0 % $ 22,358 100.0 % $ 1,723 7.7 % $ 19,556 100.0 % $ 4,525 23.1 % NM: not meaningful Segment Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the Company made a change to its reportable segments from two reportable segments to three reportable segments – Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies and Process Technologies. These segments, which operate as Divisions, align with how the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who is also the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) as defined under U.S. GAAP, allocates resources and assesses performance against the Company’s key growth strategies. Prior period reportable segment results and related disclosures have been restated to be consistent with the current year presentation. Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Electronic Test $ 8,778 $ 8,501 Environmental Technologies 6,993 6,198 Process Technologies 8,310 4,857 Total revenue $ 24,081 $ 19,556 Income from divisional operations: Electronic Test $ 1,887 $ 2,987 Environmental Technologies 802 923 Process Technologies 730 456 Total income from divisional operations 3,419 4,366 Corporate expenses (1,835 ) (1,482 ) Acquired intangible amortization (782 ) (304 ) Other income (expense) (147 ) (2 ) Earnings before income tax expense $ 655 $ 2,578 inTEST CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Earnings (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Earnings (Non-GAAP) and

Earnings Per Share – Diluted (GAAP) to Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Diluted (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 12/31/2021 Net earnings (GAAP) $ 577 $ 2,212 $ 287 Acquired intangible amortization 782 304 522 Tax adjustments (93 ) (4 ) (10 ) Adjusted net earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 1,266 $ 2,512 $ 799 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 10,843 10,526 10,836 Earnings per share – diluted: Net earnings (GAAP) $ 0.05 $ 0.21 $ 0.03 Acquired intangible amortization 0.08 0.03 0.04 Tax adjustments (0.01 ) - - Adjusted earnings per share – diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.12 $ 0.24 $ 0.07 Reconciliation of Net Earnings (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) and

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 12/31/2021 Net earnings (GAAP) $ 577 $ 2,212 $ 287 Acquired intangible amortization 782 304 522 Interest expense 137 - 83 Income tax expense 78 366 (51 ) Depreciation 188 156 171 Non-cash stock-based compensation 372 269 356 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 2,134 $ 3,307 $ 1,368 Revenue 24,081 19,556 22,358 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 8.9 % 16.9 % 6.1 % Reconciliation of Second Quarter 2022 Estimated Earnings Per Share – Diluted (GAAP) to

Estimated Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Diluted (Non-GAAP): Low High Estimated earnings per share – diluted (GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.16 Estimated acquired intangible amortization 0.08 0.08 Estimated tax adjustments (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Estimated adjusted earnings per share – diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.18 $ 0.23 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005071/en/

