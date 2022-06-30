Log in
    INTT   US4611471008

INTEST CORPORATION

(INTT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
6.790 USD   -2.44%
08:13aINTEST : Investor Presentation II – June 2022
PU
06/29INTEST : 2022 Investor & Analyst Day Transcript
PU
06/27INTEST CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
inTEST : Investor Presentation II – June 2022

06/30/2022 | 08:13am EDT
inTEST Corporation

Investor Presentation

Nick Grant

Duncan Gilmour

President and CEO

Chief Financial Officer

June 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events and financial results, such as statements of the Company's plans, strategies and intentions, or our future performance or goals, that are based upon management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "plans," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook," "anticipates," "targets," "estimates," or similar terminology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, any mentioned in this presentation as well as the Company's ability to execute on its 5-Point Strategy, realize the potential benefits of acquisitions and successfully integrate any acquired operations, grow the Company's presence in the life sciences, security, industrial and international markets, manage supply chain challenges, convert backlog to sales and to ship product in a timely manner; the success of the Company's strategy to diversify its markets; the impact of inflation on the Company's business and financial

condition; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, liquidity, financial condition and results of operations; indications of a change in the market cycles in the semi market or other markets served; changes in business conditions and general economic conditions both domestically and globally; changes in the demand for semiconductors; the ability to borrow funds or raise capital to finance potential acquisitions or for working capital; changes in the rates and timing of capital expenditures by the Company's customers; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this presentation is based only on information currently available to management and speaks to circumstances only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Forward-LookingNon-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we also disclose non-GAAP financial measures which consist of adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share, free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted net earnings (loss) is derived by adding acquired intangible amortization, adjusted for the related income tax expense (benefit), to net earnings (loss). Adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share is derived by dividing adjusted net earnings (loss) by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA is derived by adding acquired intangible amortization, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, and stock-based compensation expense to net earnings (loss). Adjusted EBITDA margin is derived by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue. Free cash flow is derived by subtracting capital expenditures from net cash provided by operations. These results are provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures presented to provide investors with meaningful, supplemental information regarding our baseline performance before acquired intangible amortization charges as this expense may not be indicative of our underlying operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures presented primarily as a measure of liquidity as they exclude non-cash charges for acquired intangible amortization, depreciation and stock-based compensation. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin also exclude the impact of interest income or expense and income tax expense or benefit, as these expenses may not be indicative of our underlying operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this presentation are used by management to make operational decisions, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with our business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of our peers. Reconciliations from net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per diluted share to adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and from net earnings (loss) to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, are contained in the tables that accompany this presentation. The non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this presentation may not be comparable with similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

This presentation also contains forward-looking statements regarding non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between the Company's actual results and preliminary financial data set forth above may be material.

2

Unlocking The Potential

Vision To be the supplier of choice for innovative test and process technology solutions

Mission

Leverage our deep industry knowledge & expertise to develop and deliver high quality,

innovative customer solutions and superior support for complex global challenges

Nick Grant, President and CEO

Duncan Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer

Appointed as President and CEO August 24, 2020

Appointed as Chief Financial Officer June 14, 2021

ABB SVP Americas Region Industrial Automation

ABB Americas Hub Controller Industrial Automation

Measurement & Analytics Division

Measurement & Analytics Division

AMETEK VP & GM Materials Analysis Division

Tyco International / Johnson Controls (various roles)

(Test & Measurement)

Coopers & Lybrand / PricewaterhouseCoopers

Emerson Electric (various roles)

(U.S. and U.K.)

MBA (Xavier University) /

BAcc Economics and Accounting (University of Glasgow) /

BS Physics (Northern Kentucky University)

Chartered Accountant (ICAS)

3

Transforming inTEST

Supplier of Choice for Innovative Test and Process Technology Solutions

Robust long-term growth strategy

Emphasis on diversified growth markets and acquisitions

Clear, consistent, continuous investor and employee communications

More standardized / configured-to-order solutions

Results-driven, entrepreneurial culture

Electronic

Process

Technologies

Test

Q1'22 TTM

32%

37%

Revenue

$89.4M*

Environmental

Technologies

31%

Market Capitalization

$71.5 million

Shares Outstanding

~11.0 million

Recent Closing Price

$6.71

Institutional Ownership

~45%

52 Week Low-High

$6.07 - $18.00

Insider Ownership

~5%

*Division revenue split is unaudited

Market data as of June 27, 2022, Source: S&P Global IQ; Shares Outstanding as of May 2, 2022; Ownership as of most recent filing.

4

5-Point Strategy Drives Long-Term Value

Grow Top-Line Through Geographic

and Market Expansion

Further penetrate existing markets with

infrastructure investments

Expand into new markets with existing products

Invest in global Direct Sales and Channel

Management

Execute global supply agreements

Enhance Corporate identity and branding

Pursue Strategic Acquisitions and

Partnerships:

Global &

Innovation &

Market

Differentiation

Expansion

Strategic

Acquisitions &

Service &

Partnerships

Support

  • Drive Innovation and Technological Differentiation
    • Leverage expertise to deliver highly-valued solutions
    • Headcount investments to support product development
    • Reorganize engineering organization to optimize development
    • Drive standardization to increase market availability/ lower costs
    • Establish Corporate Growth Programs and common stage Gate Development Process

Pursue higher frequency of deals

Key M&A Criteria:

Expand into faster markets

Offer a broader portfolio of services

Enhance value-added technological solutions

Quantifiable and achievable synergies

Explore partnerships with private labeling

opportunities; consider JV/partial ownership

opportunities

Talent &

Culture

  • Foster New Culture and Talent:
    • Changes driven from top executive leadership
    • Emphasize openness, results and accountability
    • Drive diversity, engagement and career development
    • Leverage collaboration among people and divisions
    • Aligned incentives/compensation to results
  • Enhance Service and Support
    • Expand geographic service coverage, infrastructure and repair/calibration centers
    • Drive enhanced service offerings including third party agreements, extended warranties, preventative maintenance and calibration
    • Expand remote services asset health
    • Integrate shared field services and repair resources
    • Identify and capture recurring revenue stream from service

5

Disclaimer

inTest Corporation published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
