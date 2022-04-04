Log in
INTEVAC, INC.

Intevac Announces $54 Million Order for 200 Lean Systems

04/04/2022 | 09:07am EDT
Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced the receipt of a $54 million order for multiple 200 Lean® systems. The order includes eight expanded-module systems, each of which are configured with 28 process chambers for the production of advanced hard disk drive (HDD) media.

Scheduled to ship over multiple quarters beginning in mid-2023, this order will be reflected in the Company’s backlog at its fiscal first-quarter end of April 2nd. This order also includes a down payment provision, due in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, which will help fund inventory purchases in support of this significant system build-out.

“We are pleased to announce Intevac’s largest 200 Lean order in over 12 years,” said Nigel Hunton, Intevac’s president and chief executive officer. “Over the past several months, we have appreciably grown backlog in support of the HDD industry’s first significantly media capacity additions since 2010. Through a combination of new systems, upgrades, and tool refurbishment programs being deployed over the next several years, we believe all of the incremental media capacity added in the industry over this timeframe will be on our 200 Lean platform.”

About Intevac

We are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic, and advanced semiconductor packaging markets we serve currently. For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company's website at https://ir.intevac.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Intevac claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the terms “may,” “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” or “anticipates,” and do not reflect historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, the timing of the tool shipments. The forward-looking statements contained herein involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company’s expectations. These risks include, but are not limited to: the failure to meet planned shipment dates, which could have a material impact on our business, our financial results, and the company's stock price. These risks and other factors are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,40x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 134 M 134 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 79,4%
Managers and Directors
Nigel Hunton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James P. Moniz Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
David S. Dury Chairman
Terry Bluck Chief Technology Officer-Thin Film Equipment
Verle Aebi Chief Technology Officer-Photonics
