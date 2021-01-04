Log in
INTEVAC, INC.

INTEVAC, INC.

(IVAC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Intevac : Announces Participation in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

01/04/2021 | 09:03am EST
Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems and digital night-vision technologies, today announced management’s participation in the upcoming 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, being held virtually January 11 – 15, 2021. The presentation material utilized during the conference will be made accessible on the investor page of the Company’s website at ir.intevac.com.

About Intevac

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics.

In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve currently.

In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

For more information, call 408-986-9888 or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 96,1 M - -
Net income 2020 0,64 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 288x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 172 M 172 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 258
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart INTEVAC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intevac, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEVAC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,00 $
Last Close Price 7,21 $
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wendell Thomas Blonigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Dury Chairman
James P. Moniz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Terry Bluck Vice President & CTO-Thin Film Equipment
Verle Aebi Chief Technology Officer-Photonics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEVAC, INC.0.00%172
NORDSON CORPORATION0.00%11 674
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED41.95%5 517
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.378.62%5 394
MAREL HF.0.00%4 615
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.116.12%4 299
