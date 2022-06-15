Intevac : ÜCEO Summit Presentation

During the course of this presentation, we will comment upon future events and may make projections about our future financial performance, including statements related to strategies, our expected sales, product shipments and acceptance, gross margin, operating expense, profit, cash flow, income tax expense, and capital allocation. We will discuss our business strategy, our products, the markets our products address, our position in those markets, expected market acceptance of those products and production capacity.
We wish to caution you that these are forward looking statements that are based upon our current expectations, and that actual results could differ materially as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: inability to develop and deliver new products as planned; inability to accurately forecast the demand for our products and services; the possibility that orders in backlog may be cancelled, delayed or rescheduled; inability to achieve gross margin and expense goals; and other risk factors discussed in documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made during this presentation.
2
A SOUND INVESTMENT
Intevac has the fundamentals in place for growth
Experienced management team / board of directors
12-year-recordhigh orders, backlog, and visibility
Leading market position
Maintaining cash and strength of the balance sheet
Initial restructuring completed
Plan to return to profitability in 2023
Additional growth levers with IBC and TRIO
Strategic process continues
3
ENABLING TECHNOLOGY
THROUGH THIN-FILM
DEPOSITION
Intevac is a global supplier for hard disk drive (HDD) manufacturing and a key enabler of process advancement with over 65% market share of installed systems
We are a customer-focused industry leader with teams and products that are deeply embedded with HDD suppliers; including 20+ year relationships with these customers
We are led by an experienced management team with a vision and strategy to deliver growth
We have a culture of innovation, and our new product development is focused on expanding into an attractive new market
We have 120+ patents issued or pending
4
A SEASONED LEADERSHIP TEAM
WITH IN-DEPTH EXPERIENCE IN THE HIGH-TECH INDUSTRIES