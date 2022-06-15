Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intevac, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVAC   US4611481080

INTEVAC, INC.

(IVAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:04 2022-06-15 am EDT
4.875 USD   +1.99%
09:53aINTEVAC : ÜCEO Summit Presentation
PU
09:02aIntevac Announces Participation in Upcoming IDEAS and CEO Summit Investor Events
BU
05/24INTEVAC : ÜInvestor Presentation
PU
Intevac : ÜCEO Summit Presentation

06/15/2022 | 09:53am EDT
Investor Presentation

14th Annual

CEO Summit

July 13, 2022

Powering Innovation, Delivering Value

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

During the course of this presentation, we will comment upon future events and may make projections about our future financial performance, including statements related to strategies, our expected sales, product shipments and acceptance, gross margin, operating expense, profit, cash flow, income tax expense, and capital allocation. We will discuss our business strategy, our products, the markets our products address, our position in those markets, expected market acceptance of those products and production capacity.

We wish to caution you that these are forward looking statements that are based upon our current expectations, and that actual results could differ materially as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: inability to develop and deliver new products as planned; inability to accurately forecast the demand for our products and services; the possibility that orders in backlog may be cancelled, delayed or rescheduled; inability to achieve gross margin and expense goals; and other risk factors discussed in documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made during this presentation.

2

A SOUND INVESTMENT

Intevac has the fundamentals in place for growth

  • Experienced management team / board of directors
  • 12-year-recordhigh orders, backlog, and visibility
  • Leading market position
  • Maintaining cash and strength of the balance sheet
  • Initial restructuring completed
  • Plan to return to profitability in 2023
  • Additional growth levers with IBC and TRIO
  • Strategic process continues

3

ENABLING TECHNOLOGY

THROUGH THIN-FILM

DEPOSITION

Intevac is a global supplier for hard disk drive (HDD) manufacturing and a key enabler of process advancement with over 65% market share of installed systems

We are a customer-focused industry leader with teams and products that are deeply embedded with HDD suppliers; including 20+ year relationships with these customers

We are led by an experienced management team with a vision and strategy to deliver growth

We have a culture of innovation, and our new product development is focused on expanding into an attractive new market

We have 120+ patents issued or pending

4

A SEASONED LEADERSHIP TEAM

WITH IN-DEPTH EXPERIENCE IN THE HIGH-TECH INDUSTRIES

Nigel Hunton

James Moniz

Sam Harkness

Raymond Chan

Eng Hong Pay

PRESIDENT & CEO

CFO & CORPORATE SECRETARY

VP, TECHNOLOGY

SALES DIRECTOR

GM, ASIA

& PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

30+ years of executive experiencein

30+ years of finance experience,

25+ years experience in coatings

Experienced Global Sales and

25+ years of experience in

the semi-industry and other high-

extensive public company

with proven track record of

Account Manager with 25+

managing operations in

tech sectors with a proven track

experience with 20+ years in senior

driving technologies from

years of proven sales success

equipment manufacturing industry

record of increasing shareholder

executive roles.

laboratory to production.

driving incremental revenue

for HDD and Semi-con customers.

value and delivering results.

growth in the semiconductor

and HDD industry.

5

Disclaimer

Intevac Inc. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -16,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 80,1%
Managers and Directors
Nigel Hunton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James P. Moniz Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
David S. Dury Chairman
Verle Aebi Chief Technology Officer-Photonics
Kevin D. Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEVAC, INC.1.49%120
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.84%135 433
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION19.28%110 923
AIRBUS SE-14.24%79 047
THE BOEING COMPANY-42.45%72 274
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.02%70 643