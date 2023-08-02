Investor Update
Q2 2023 Earnings Call
August 2, 2023
POWERING INNOVATION, DELIVERING VALUE
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
During the course of this presentation, we will comment upon future events and may make projections about our future financial performance, including statements related to strategies, our expected sales, product shipments and acceptance, gross margin, operating expense, profit, cash flow, income tax expense, and capital allocation. We will discuss our business strategy, our products, the markets our products address, our position in those markets, expected market acceptance of those products and production capacity.
We wish to caution you that these are forward looking statements that are based upon our current expectations, and that actual results could differ materially as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: inability to develop and deliver new products as planned; inability to accurately forecast the demand for our products and services; the possibility that orders in backlog may be cancelled, delayed or rescheduled; inability to achieve gross margin and expense goals; and other risk factors discussed in documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made during this presentation.
A TRANSFORMED COMPANY
- Industry leader in process technology
- Critical role in advancing HDD media technology
- Announced a transformational partnership to deploy TRIO™ for consumer electronics applications - currently in the process of entering qualification in August 2023
- Utilizing our strong cash balance to makestrategic investments in support of key customers
- A transformed company, with a strong foundation for growth
ENABLING TECHNOLOGY THROUGH THIN-FILM DEPOSITION
- Experts in materials science who create world-leading, highly precise and durable coatings
- ~30 years of HDD media leadership and experience
- Recent development of a significant industry partnership with the industry leader in display glass for the consumer electronics market (December 2022)
- Led by a highly experienced management team with a vision and strategy to deliver growth
- A culture of innovation and execution, with our new product development focused on expanding into attractive new growth markets that leverage our core expertise
- 120+ patents issued or pending
ENABLING TECHNOLOGY THROUGH THIN-FILM DEPOSITION
- Intevac is a global supplier for hard disk drive (HDD) manufacturing and a key enabler of process advancement
- ~65% market share of worldwide media capacity - currently expanding share through technology upgrades (immediate term) and capacity additions (longer term)
- We are a customer-focused industry leader with people and products that are deeply embedded with HDD suppliers
- ~30-yearrelationships with these customers
Disclaimer
