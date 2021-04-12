Log in
INTEVAC, INC.

(IVAC)
Intevac : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 3rd

04/12/2021 | 09:06am EDT
Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC) will release financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2021 at approximately 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Monday, May 3rd, 2021.

At 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on May 3rd, Intevac management will host a teleconference to discuss the company's financial results.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 407-0989 prior to the start time, and reference meeting number 13718576. For international callers, the dial-in number is +1 (201) 389-0921. You may also listen live via the Internet at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/intevac20210503/en or on the Company's investor relations website at ir.intevac.com. For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast of the call will be available at ir.intevac.com.

About Intevac

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics.

In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve currently.

In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

For more information, call 408-986-9888 or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.


