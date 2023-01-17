Advanced search
    IVAC   US4611481080

INTEVAC, INC.

(IVAC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-17 pm EST
6.730 USD   -1.75%
04:22pIntevac to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on February 1st
BU
01/10Intevac : Ü25th Annual Needham Growth Conference Presentation
PU
01/04North American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
Intevac to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on February 1st

01/17/2023 | 04:22pm EST
Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, will release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 at approximately 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.

At 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on February 1st, Intevac management will host a teleconference to discuss the Company's financial results.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 407-0989 prior to the start time, and reference meeting number 13735284. For international callers, the dial-in number is +1 (201) 389-0921. You may also listen live via the Internet at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/intevac02012023_en/en or on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.intevac.com/. For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast of the call will be available at the same link.

About Intevac, Inc.

Founded in 1991, we are a leading provider of thin-film process technology and manufacturing platforms for high-volume manufacturing environments. As a long-time supplier to the hard disk drive (HDD) industry, over the last 20 years we have delivered over 180 of our industry-leading 200 Lean® systems, which currently represent the majority of the world’s capacity for HDD disk media production. Today, we believe that all of the technology upgrade initiatives for next-generation media for the HDD industry, along with planned media capacity additions over the next several years, are being deployed on our 200 Lean platform. With over 30 years of leadership in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-productivity, thin-film processing systems, we also are leveraging our technology and know-how for additional applications, such as protective coatings for the display cover glass market. For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 34,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -18,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 174 M 174 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 80,1%
Managers and Directors
Nigel Hunton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James P. Moniz Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
David S. Dury Chairman
Sam Harkness VP-Product Development & Technology
John Dickinson Vice President-Operations
