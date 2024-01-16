Official INTEVAC, INC. press release

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, will release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 at approximately 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Monday, February 5th, 2024.

At 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on February 5th, Intevac management will host a teleconference to discuss the Company's financial results.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 407-0989 prior to the start time, and reference meeting number 13743810. For international callers, the dial-in number is +1 (201) 389-0921. You may also listen live via the Internet at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/intevac020524/en or on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.intevac.com. For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast of the call will be available at the same link.

About Intevac, Inc.

Founded in 1991, we are a leading provider of thin-film process technology and manufacturing platforms for high-volume manufacturing environments. As a long-time supplier to the hard disk drive (HDD) industry, our industry-leading 200 Lean® platform supports the majority of the world’s capacity for HDD disk media production, as well as all technology upgrade initiatives currently underway in support of next-generation HDD media. With over 30 years of leadership in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-productivity, thin-film processing systems, we also are leveraging our technology and know-how for additional applications, such as coatings for consumer devices. For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116618165/en/