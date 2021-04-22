Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. InTiCa Systems AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IS7   DE0005874846

INTICA SYSTEMS AG

(IS7)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : InTiCa Systems AG: Annual Report 2020 published - Successful overall development continued, further growth expected

04/22/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: InTiCa Systems AG / Key word(s): Annual Report 
InTiCa Systems AG: Annual Report 2020 published - Successful overall development continued, further growth expected 
2021-04-22 / 08:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
InTiCa Systems AG: Annual Report 2020 published - Successful overall development continued, further growth expected 
Confirmation of preliminary figures 
High order backlog and strong growth in Q1 2021 
Significant rise in sales and earnings forecasted for 2021 
Uncertainty due to coronavirus pandemic remains 
Passau, April 22, 2021 - InTiCa Systems AG (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7) today published the annual 
report and confirmed the provisional figures for fiscal 2020. Recording visible sales growth as well as significant 
cash inflows and a positive result at operating level, the successful development of previous years was continued in a 
difficult environment. 
"During the crisis, InTiCa Systems has proven its stability and future viability. In 2020, more than half of sales came 
from e-solutions. Especially at the end of the year, manufacturing all the products that had been ordered at due date 
was a real challenge. However, as you can see from our figures, we largely accomplished this feat. Since we took steps 
to invest in the future at an early stage, we were able to meet customer order call-offs on time despite the 
crisis-related uncertainties. Moreover, we were able to defer some planned capital expenditures in response to the 
unclear situation without jeopardizing our competitiveness", comments Dr. Gregor Wasle, CEO of InTiCa Systems AG the 
business development. 
Earnings, asset and financial position 
Group sales increased 8.1% year-on-year to EUR 71.1 million in 2020 (2019: EUR 65.7 million). In the Automotive 
Technology segment in particular, sales rose 12.4% to EUR 53.3 million (2019: EUR 47.4 million). The Industrial 
Electronics segment was also very stable. Here, sales amounted to EUR 17.8 million, only slightly below the very good 
prior-year level (2019: EUR 18.3 million). The share of sales shifted to 75.0% in the automotive technology segment 
(2019: 72.1%) and 25.0% in the industrial electronics segment (2019: 27.9%). 
The gross profit was EUR 27.1 million in the reporting period (2019: EUR 25.8 million) and the gross profit margin fell 
from 39.3% to 38.1%. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) decreased year-on-year to 
EUR 6.7 million (2019: EUR 7.4 million). As a result, the EBITDA margin fell to 9.4% (2019: 11.2%). Despite the 
difficult conditions, EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) was positive at EUR 0.7 million in 2020 (2019: EUR 2.1 
million). The EBIT margin was 1.0% (2019: 3.2%). The financial result was minus EUR 0.6 million in the reporting period 
(2019: minus EUR 0.7 million), resulting in a pre-tax profit of EUR 0.2 million (2019: EUR 1.4 million). After tax 
expense of EUR 0.3 million (2019: EUR 0.2 million), there was a net loss of EUR 0.1 million (2019: net profit of EUR 
1.1 million). 
The net cash flow from operating activities was in clearly positive territory at EUR 6.0 million once more (2019: EUR 
8.6 million) and the overall cash flow more than doubled to EUR 6.6 million in 2020 (2019: EUR 3.0 million). The equity 
ratio decreased only slightly to 31.7% compared with the previous year (December 31, 2019: 32.5%). 
Outlook 
Following a strong spurt at the end of 2020, customer call-offs remained at a very high level in the first three months 
of 2021 based on a certain amount of pent-up demand, project sales and continuous momentum for e-solutions. Group sales 
increased by 57% year-on-year to EUR 28.8 million (Q1 2020: EUR 18.3 million), while EBIT should be around EUR 1.3 
million (Q1 2020: EUR 0,56 million). Orders on hand amounted to EUR 120.8 million as of December 31, 2020, which was 
considerably higher than in the previous year (December 31, 2019: EUR 108.3 million). 
"To introduce both technological enhancements and completely new product series in 2021 once again, our technology 
centre develops complex coiling and assembling processes as well as specific bonding technologies. The overriding aim 
is to develop complete assemblies. The new records set for registration of electric vehicles each month are evidence of 
the associated demand. Full electrification, digitization and automation of the energy sector, industry, buildings and 
mobility is vital in order to meet climate targets. That can only be achieved with innovative solutions from companies 
like InTiCa Systems AG", comments Günther Kneidinger, Member of the Management Board, the outlook of the Group. 
Taking into account the particular challenges of 2021 and assuming that the economic environment is stable and the 
development of the pandemic is moderate, at the present time the Board of Directors expects Group sales rise to between 
EUR 85.0 million to EUR 100.0 million in 2021, while the EBIT margin should be between 3.5% and 4.5% The material cost 
ratio should be optimized further in both segments and the equity ratio should remain stable. To meet the rising 
demand, the production capacity needs to be increased. Currently, InTiCa is industrializing a further production line 
for hybrid stator coils. Further project-dependent additions are conceivable. At the site in Mexico, in particular, 
there is still sufficient space for new production capacity. 
In view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the difficulty in predicting its future course, there are considerable 
risks for business performance in 2021, regardless of a very strong first quarter. Unforeseeable negative effects of 
the pandemic could affect suppliers, have a direct impact on InTiCa Systems, or affect its customers, resulting in an 
inability to meet expectations. In addition to the ongoing general uncertainty, supply chains are the main source of 
concern because in the past twelve months they have become less stable in terms of both on-time delivery and price 
continuity. In the medium term, the knock-on effects of the present global economic trend are likely to be favourable 
for InTiCa Systmes. The crisis is speeding up the transformation process and future-oriented technologies are 
benefiting from economic stimulus programmes. 
The complete annual report 2020 is available for download from the Investor Relations section of InTiCa Systems' 
website at www.intica-systems.com. 
InTiCa Systems AG 
The Board of Directors 
CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO 
TEL +49 (0) 851 - 966 92 - 0 
FAX +49 (0) 851 - 966 92 - 15 
EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com 
About InTiCa Systems: 
InTiCa Systems is a European leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of inductive components, 
passive analogue switching technology and mechatronic assemblies. It operates in the Automotive Technology and 
Industrial Technology segments and has about 950 employees at its sites in Passau (Germany), Prachatice (Czech 
Republic) and Silao (Mexico). 
The Automotive Technology segment focuses on innovative products that raise the comfort and safety of cars, improve the 
performance of electric and hybrid vehicles and reduce carbon emissions. InTiCa Systems' Industrial Electronics segment 
develops and manufactures mechatronic assemblies for the solar industry and other industrial applications. 
Forward-looking statements and predictions 
This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems AG which are 
based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to 
them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such 
estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different 
risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any 
obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances 
prevailing on the date of publication. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      InTiCa Systems AG 
              Spitalhofstraße 94 
              94032 Passau 
              Germany 
Phone:        0851 / 96692 0 
Fax:          0851 / 96692 15 
E-mail:       investor.relations@intica-systems.com 
Internet:     www.intica-systems.com 
ISIN:         DE0005874846 
WKN:          587484 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1187335 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1187335 2021-04-22

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187335&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTICA SYSTEMS AG 5.08% 12.4 Delayed Quote.44.19%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.11% 1043.1418 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
All news about INTICA SYSTEMS AG
02:02aPRESS RELEASE  : InTiCa Systems AG: Annual Report 2020 published - Successful ov..
DJ
02:02aINTICA SYSTEMS AG : Annual Report 2020 published - Successful overall developmen..
EQ
04/01DGAP-AFR  : InTiCa Systems AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of fi..
DJ
04/01INTICA SYSTEMS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
03/24PRESS RELEASE  : InTiCa Systems AG: Provisional figures for 2020 - Guidance conf..
DJ
03/24INTICA SYSTEMS AG : Provisional figures for 2020 - Guidance confirmed, 2021 fina..
EQ
01/25INTICA SYSTEMS AG : Initial forecast for 2020 following a strong fourth quarter
EQ
202019.11.2020 : InTiCa Systems AG publishes interim report for 9M 2020 - Corona pan..
PU
2020INTICA SYSTEMS AG : InTiCa Systems AG publishes interim report for 9M 2020 - Cor..
EQ
2020INTICA  : 2020 Quarterly Report 2
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 71,5 M 86,1 M 86,1 M
Net income 2020 -1,50 M -1,81 M -1,81 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -36,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 52,4 M 63,0 M 63,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 487
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart INTICA SYSTEMS AG
Duration : Period :
InTiCa Systems AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTICA SYSTEMS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,50 €
Last Close Price 12,40 €
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregor Wasle Chairman-Management Board
Udo Zimmer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günther Kneidinger Head-Sales, Research & Development
Werner Paletschek Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Fürst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTICA SYSTEMS AG44.19%63
KEYENCE CORPORATION-13.93%113 465
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE14.39%90 857
NIDEC CORPORATION3.00%73 830
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.79%55 157
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.61%54 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ