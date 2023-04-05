05.04.2023: InTiCa Systems SE: Provisional figures for 2022 – Forecast achieved

DATE April 05, 2023 PAGE 1 of 3 NUMBER 2 | 2023 CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO TEL +49 (0) 851 - 966 92 - 0 FAX +49 (0) 851 - 966 92 - 15 EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com

InTiCa Systems SE: Provisional figures for 2022 - Forecast achieved, call-off patterns recently affected by renewed high uncertainty

Group sales amount to approx. EUR 90.7 million (-5%)

EBIT margin approx. 2.6%

Restrained start to the year, but demand for e-solutions remains high

Passau, April 05, 2023 - InTiCa Systems SE (ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7) today publishes provisional, unaudited figures for the 2022 financial year. Both sales and profitability are within the forecast ranges. The guidance for sales was EUR 85 to 100 million and for the EBIT margin a range of 2.5% to 3.5%. However, the general economic downturn had a greater impact in the fourth quarter of the financial year. Price pressure increased further. Whereas call-off patterns had still been fairly reliable in the third quarter, in November and December, there were significant postponements/ reductions in order offtake by customers, especially in the automotive industry.

Earnings, asset and financial position

Following a strong growth spurt in the previous year, Group sales decreased by 5.2% to EUR 90.7 million in the reporting period (2021: EUR 95.7 million). Both segments were equally affected by this: in the Automotive segment, sales decreased 4.6% to EUR 68.7 million (2021: EUR 72.0 million) and the Industry & Infrastructure segment sales were 7.1% below the good prior-year level at EUR 22.0 million (2021: EUR 23.7 million). However, demand for e-solutions remained high. The new orders for energy storage systems secured in 2021 resulted in sales of several million euros in 2022, delivering the first contribution to overall performance as anticipated.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was EUR 8.4 million in the reporting period, below the prior-year level (2021: EUR 9.3 million), giving an EBITDA margin of 9.2% (2021: 9.7%). EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) was EUR 2.3 million (2021: EUR 3.4 million) and the EBIT margin was 2.6% (2021: 3.5%). The lower profitability was principally due to significant rises in fixed costs caused by the general inflation. Internally, higher costs resulting from the rise in energy prices were successfully contained but InTiCa was unable to escape the indirect effects of more expensive starting products.