InTiCa Systems SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

InTiCa Systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



08.05.2024 / 20:16 CET/CEST

InTiCa Systems SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 29, 2024

Address: https://intica-systems.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 29, 2024

Address: https://intica-systems.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 29, 2024

Address: https://intica-systems.com/en/investor-relations/publications



