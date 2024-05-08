EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: InTiCa Systems SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
InTiCa Systems SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 29, 2024
Address: https://intica-systems.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 29, 2024
Address: https://intica-systems.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 29, 2024
Address: https://intica-systems.com/en/investor-relations/publications
