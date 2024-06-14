EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: InTiCa Systems SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
InTiCa Systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.06.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

InTiCa Systems SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://intica-systems.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://intica-systems.com/en/investor-relations/publications

14.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: InTiCa Systems SE
Spitalhofstraße 94
94032 Passau
Germany
Internet: www.intica-systems.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1924921  14.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1924921&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a