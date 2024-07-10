EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

InTiCa Systems SE: Annual General Meeting on July 24, 2024 – Withdrawal of Item 5 on the agenda (Election of the auditor)

Passau, July 10, 2024 – In the invitation to this year’s Annual General Meeting of InTiCa Systems SE on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 in Passau (published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) of June 14, 2024), Item 5 of the agenda comprises the “Election of the auditor for the financial statements of the company and the consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year”.

In agreement with the Supervisory Board, the Board of Directors has decided to withdraw Item 5 of the agenda for the Annual General Meeting scheduled for July 24, 2024.

The auditor proposed in Item 5 of the agenda for election as the auditor for the financial statements of the company and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year, Rödl & Partner GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Nuremberg (“Rödl & Partner”), which was employed as the auditor for the 2023 financial year, has notified the company that it is no longer available as auditor for the 2024 financial year. No reason was given for this.

Since a selection procedure pursuant to Article 16 of the EU Regulation on the appointment of statutory auditors had not been performed in advance, in the short term, no alternative candidate is available for election as auditor of the financial statements of the company and the consolidated financial statements. In agreement with the Supervisory Board, the Board of Directors will therefore submit a timely application to the responsible District Court in Passau for the court appointment of a statutory auditor for the financial statements for the 2024 financial year.

In all other respects, the agenda for this year’s Annual General Meeting, as published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) of June 14, 2024, together with the proposals put forward by the corporate officers to the shareholders for resolutions and the further information on the invitation to the meeting, remain unchanged; this applies, in particular, to the numbering of Item 6, which remains unchanged and comprises the resolution approving the remuneration report for the 2023 financial year.

