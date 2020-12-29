INTOUCH : HONOURED WITH THAILAND'S TOP CORPORATE BRAND AWARD FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Intouch Holdings Plc. (INTOUCH) has been recognized as 'Thailand's Top Corporate Brand 2020' in the IT and Telecom category by the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn University, for the fourth consecutive year. This year, INTOUCH's brand value was calculated at 145,577 million baht. Mr. Kim Siritaweechai, CFO of INTOUCH, received the award from Dr. Bandhit Eua-arporn, President of Chulalongkorn University, on 27 November 2020, at Maha Chulalongkorn Building, Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. Corporate Brand Equity is measured by CBS (Corporate Brand Success) Valuation, which is based on the key figures disclosed in annual reports, integrating the principles of marketing, finance and accounting. This makes it possible to calculate the value of a corporate brand and record it in the financial statements as an intangible asset, which maintains the confidence of the Company's stakeholders and reflects the long-term success and sustainability of the organization.