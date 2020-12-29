Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Intouch Holdings    INTUCH   TH0201A10Y01

INTOUCH HOLDINGS

(INTUCH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INTOUCH : HONOURED WITH THAILAND'S TOP CORPORATE BRAND AWARD FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

12/29/2020 | 12:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intouch Holdings Plc. (INTOUCH) has been recognized as 'Thailand's Top Corporate Brand 2020' in the IT and Telecom category by the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn University, for the fourth consecutive year. This year, INTOUCH's brand value was calculated at 145,577 million baht. Mr. Kim Siritaweechai, CFO of INTOUCH, received the award from Dr. Bandhit Eua-arporn, President of Chulalongkorn University, on 27 November 2020, at Maha Chulalongkorn Building, Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. Corporate Brand Equity is measured by CBS (Corporate Brand Success) Valuation, which is based on the key figures disclosed in annual reports, integrating the principles of marketing, finance and accounting. This makes it possible to calculate the value of a corporate brand and record it in the financial statements as an intangible asset, which maintains the confidence of the Company's stakeholders and reflects the long-term success and sustainability of the organization.

Disclaimer

Intouch Holdings pcl published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 17:04:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about INTOUCH HOLDINGS
12:05pINTOUCH : Honoured with thailand's top corporate brand award for fourth consecut..
PU
12/09INTOUCH : Report of a dispute over Thaicom 5 involving the Company
PU
12/09INTOUCH : Appointment of a new director
PU
12/01INTOUCH : Helps farmers in loei province upgrade to the pgs organic agriculture ..
PU
11/17INTOUCH : InVent invests in Series A round of ChomCHOB, a Leading Point Exchange..
PU
11/09Singapore Shares Close Higher on Monday; Singapore Airlines Posts Biggest-Eve..
MT
11/09Thai Ministry Asks Intouch to Build New Satellite or Pay over $256 Million Co..
MT
09/16INTOUCH PUBLIC : Crowdfunding bonds - investment opportunities that offer better..
PU
09/12INTOUCH PUBLIC : Announces 1h/2020 net profit of 5,721 million baht and interim ..
PU
08/20INTOUCH HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 218 M 140 M 140 M
Net income 2020 10 767 M 358 M 358 M
Net cash 2020 5 412 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 4,30%
Capitalization 182 B 6 032 M 6 056 M
EV / Sales 2020 41,9x
EV / Sales 2021 44,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart INTOUCH HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Intouch Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTOUCH HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 68,75 THB
Last Close Price 56,75 THB
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anek Pana-apichon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Virach Aphimeteetamrong Chairman
Kim Siritaweechai Chief Financial Officer
Somprasong Boonyachai Non-Executive Director
Somchai Supphatada Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTOUCH HOLDINGS-0.87%5 952
AT&T INC.-26.94%203 420
T-MOBILE US69.60%165 078
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.69.37%134 650
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.72%120 607
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-30.53%120 152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ