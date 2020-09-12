Intouch Public : ANNOUNCES 1H/2020 NET PROFIT OF 5,721 MILLION BAHT AND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.15 BAHT/ SHARE

Bangkok, 13 August 2020 - Intouch Holdings Plc. (INTOUCH) reported a net profit of 5,721 million baht from the operating results in the first half of 2020, a decrease of 2.1% year-on-year, and declared an interim dividend of 1.15 baht per share. The ex-dividend date was set as 20 August 2020 and the dividend will be paid on 4 September 2020. Mr. Anek Pana-apichon, Chief Executive Officer of INTOUCH, made the following statement: 'As INTOUCH is a holding company, its operating results have been affected by the impact of the COVID-19 situation on the companies in which it has invested. INTOUCH's net profit dropped by 2.1% from the same period of last year: this was a result of an 8.3% drop in the profit contribution from AIS to 5,721 million baht, which was partially offset by a profit contribution of 286 million baht from THAICOM, compared to a loss of 69 million baht in the first half of last year, due to the recognition of insurance proceeds for Thaicom 5 in the second quarter of 2020.' AIS - More fixed-broadband customers, while 5G network is expanded to foster long-term growth AIS recorded a net profit of 14,239 million baht in the first half of 2020, a drop of 7.1% from the same period of last year. Revenue from the mobile phone service contracted by 4.5%, while revenue from hi-speed internet grew by 25%, driven by work-from-home and learn-from-home practices. The total number of fixed-broadband subscribers was about 1.2 million at the end of June 2020, the highest figure since the service began. In addition, the number of enterprise customers increased by 5.4%, due to a growing demand for the Data Center, cloud and ICT solutions. Following the award of the 2600MHz frequency spectrum, AIS has expanded its 5G network from Bangkok to reach all 76 provinces, and now covers 50% of the Eastern Economic Corridor. By the end of 2020, the 5G service is expected to cover 13% of the country's population, including half the residents of Bangkok, providing a digital infrastructure that can handle the surge in data use and help create sustainable growth. THAICOM - Exploring and developing new satellite-related businesses THAICOM recorded a net profit of 695 million baht in the first half of 2020, compared to a net loss of 168 million baht in the same period of last year, due to compensation received for the loss of Thaicom 5 and lower depreciation recorded on the other satellites. THAICOM is willing to cooperate with a public agency in managing its satellites after the concession agreement expires. It will also prioritize the co-development of satellite-related businesses with strategic partners, such as low-Earth orbit satellites, agricultural drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), with the aim of becoming Asia's leading platform operator for airborne and ground network technology, and best provider of smart solutions. InVent Project - Focusing on investment in new technologies, including 5G-related services for the future During the first half of 2020, INTOUCH invested in three new companies under the InVent Project. These were Axinan Pte. Ltd., an insurance provider for residential property, electronic merchandise and personal accident cover, Datafarm Co., Ltd., an IT security service that provides protection from cyber-attacks, and Paronym Inc., a developer of commercial platforms that feature interactive videos for instant onscreen order placements, extending to AI technology that includes Objective Tracking and a Heat Map tool (Paronym's exclusive technology) to increase the purchase conversion rate. Moreover, INTOUCH made an additional investment in PeerPower Pte. Ltd., a fintech company that enables investors to purchase crowdfunding bonds issued by SMEs. The total amount of venture capital investments made in the first half of 2020 was 202 million baht. There are now 17 companies under the InVent Project, and the fair value of the portfolio (including investments that were monetized) was 1,253 million baht at the end of June, which had increased from 1,051 million baht at the end of 2019. In the second half of 2020, INTOUCH will continue to follow its policy of investing in the TMT sector, including digital businesses that can support 5G services in the future. The investment territory is not limited to Thailand so the Company also considers opportunities abroad. The companies in INTOUCH Group will continue to search for investment opportunities related to 5G technology and changing trends in consumer behavior in order to drive growth and generate sustainable shareholder returns.