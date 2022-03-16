Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTUCH   TH0201A10Y01

INTOUCH HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(INTUCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intouch Public : Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit and Risk Committee (F24-1)

03/16/2022 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
16 Mar 2022 18:23:12
Headline
Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit and Risk Committee (F24-1)
Symbol
INTUCH
Source
INTUCH
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Intouch Holdings pcl published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 11:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTOUCH HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:38aINTOUCH PUBLIC : Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit and Ris..
PU
02/23INTOUCH HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMI : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/22INTOUCH PUBLIC : Publication of the invitation letter for the 2022 AGM
PU
02/10BOD'S RESOLUTIONS : Calling the 2022 AGM and dividend payment
PU
02/10Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
02/03Thailand's Gulf Energy to seal crypto JV with Binance in Q2
RE
02/02INTOUCH PUBLIC : Changing of the person assuring overall responsibility in accounting and ..
PU
02/02Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited Announces Termination of Kim Siritaweechai as C..
CI
02/02Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited Appoints Metho Piamthipmanus as Acting Head of ..
CI
01/27INTOUCH PUBLIC : HONOURED WITH “THAILAND's TOP CORPORATE BRAND HALL OF FAME AWARD&rd..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 013 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
Net income 2022 11 524 M 344 M 344 M
Net cash 2022 5 060 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 249 B 7 434 M 7 434 M
EV / Sales 2022 81,1x
EV / Sales 2023 84,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart INTOUCH HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTOUCH HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 77,75 THB
Average target price 76,64 THB
Spread / Average Target -1,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anek Pana-apichon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kim Siritaweechai Chief Financial Officer
Kan Trakulhoon Chairman
Somchai Supphatada Independent Director
Prasert Bunsumpun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTOUCH HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-3.12%7 434
AT&T INC.-6.14%164 929
T-MOBILE US8.88%157 760
KDDI CORPORATION19.10%75 497
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.67%60 997
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-21.51%60 453