Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTUCH   TH0201A10Y01

INTOUCH HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(INTUCH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
70.25 THB   -1.75%
07:14aINTOUCH PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
07/07INTOUCH PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
07/07INTOUCH PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 87 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intouch Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

07/14/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

BBL41C2207A, BCH41C2207A, BH41C2207A, CBG41C2207A, COM741C2207A, DOHO41C2207A, EA41C2207A, GPSC41C2207A, GUNK41C2207A, HANA41C2207A,

Security Symbol: INTU41C2207A, IRPC41C2207A, JMT41C2207A, KBAN41C2207A, KBAN41C2207B, KBAN41P2207A, KCE41C2207A, MEGA41C2207A, MTC41C2207A, PTG41C2207A, PTTE41C2207A, PTTG41C2207A, RBF41C2207A, SAWA41C2207A, SCGP41C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

JPMORGAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BBL41C2207A

0

BCH41C2207A

0

BH41C2207A

0

CBG41C2207A

0

COM741C2207A

0

DOHO41C2207A

0

EA41C2207A

0

GPSC41C2207A

0

GUNK41C2207A

0

HANA41C2207A

0

INTU41C2207A

0

IRPC41C2207A

0

JMT41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207B

0

KBAN41P2207A

0

KCE41C2207A

0

MEGA41C2207A

0

MTC41C2207A

0

PTG41C2207A

0

PTTE41C2207A

0

PTTG41C2207A

0

RBF41C2207A

0

SAWA41C2207A

0

SCGP41C2207A

0

Signature _________________

(Ms. Pitaporn Tachagaichana)

Assistant Director of Delta One

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Intouch Holdings pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTOUCH HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:14aINTOUCH PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
07/07INTOUCH PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 25 Derivative warrants issued..
PU
07/07INTOUCH PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 87 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA
PU
07/01AIS Digital Life Co.,Ltd. entered in an agreement to acquire a 16.67% stake in Swift Dy..
CI
07/01AIS Digital Life Co.,Ltd. entered into an agreement to acquire a 25 stake in Datafarm C..
CI
07/01AIS Digital Life Co.,Ltd. entered into an agreement to acquire a 20.71% stake in Choco ..
CI
06/29INTOUCH PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 90 Derivative warrants issued..
PU
06/22Singtel Unit Ups Stake in Thailand's Intouch to Nearly 25%
MT
06/16INTOUCH PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 24 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
06/16Singapore Shares Drop in Red; Singtel Shares Slip 1% on Deal to Increase Stake in Thail..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 969 M 82,1 M 82,1 M
Net income 2022 11 429 M 316 M 316 M
Net cash 2022 4 447 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 4,39%
Capitalization 225 B 6 232 M 6 232 M
EV / Sales 2022 74,4x
EV / Sales 2023 78,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart INTOUCH HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTOUCH HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 70,25 THB
Average target price 77,78 THB
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kim Siritaweechai President & Director
Kan Trakulhoon Chairman
Jitchai Musikabutr Secretary, EVP, Head-Legal & Compliance
Chakkrit Parapuntakul Independent Director
Varang Chaiyawan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTOUCH HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-12.46%6 232
T-MOBILE US16.33%169 134
AT&T INC.10.08%146 399
KDDI CORPORATION30.82%70 502
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-1.77%61 823
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.34%61 149