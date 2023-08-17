Intouch Insight Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Intouch Insight Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 5.68 million compared to CAD 7.28 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 0.304484 million compared to CAD 0.591265 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was CAD 10.78 million compared to CAD 12.53 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 0.11997 million compared to CAD 0.324826 million a year ago.