Intouch Insight Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Intouch Insight Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 5.63 million compared to CAD 5.41 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 0.175455 million compared to CAD 0.366713 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was CAD 16.41 million compared to CAD 17.94 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 0.295425 million compared to CAD 0.691539 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago.