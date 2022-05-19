Intouch Insight : Q1 2022 MDA Intouch Insight Ltd.

Management's Discussion & Analysis Intouch Insight Ltd. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. Management's Discussion & Analysis Three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (in Canadian Dollars, except as otherwise noted) Table of Contents FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 3 OVERVIEW OF THE BUSINESS 3 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 4 OUTLOOK 5 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 6 ACCOUNTING POLICIES 16 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 18 RISK MANAGEMENT 18 RISK FACTORS AND UNCERTAINTIES 18 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT 20 SHARES 20 MANAGEMENT'S STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITY 20 2

INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. Management's Discussion & Analysis Three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (in Canadian Dollars, except as otherwise noted) This MD&A is a discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations of Intouch for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 ("Q1 2022" and "Q1 2021", respectively). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts in the MD&A are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. The Company's financial statements are presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This MD&A is dated as of May 19, 2022. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The following MD&A contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Except for statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, constitutes forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that this MD&A may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the outlook for the Company's business and results of operations. Forward-looking statements include those identified by the expressions "will", "may", "should", "continue", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "project", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the Company or its management. By nature, these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Such factors include, without limitation, the various factors outlined in the MD&A and as discussed in public disclosure documents filed with Canadian regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements are provided to assist external stakeholders in understanding management's expectations and plans relating to the future as of the date of this MD&A and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this MD&A and Intouch disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. OVERVIEW OF THE BUSINESS Intouch's vision is to provide perfect information, instantly. Our mission is to create shareholder value by designing, building and delivering solutions that collect data for customers and provide information that improves business outcomes. Intouch develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, and delivers data collection services for private businesses, governments and regulators. These stakeholders need mobile, real-time information about leads, customer feedback, operational compliance, employee feedback and new product analysis. Intouch has developed comprehensive software platforms including IntouchIntelligenceTM, IntouchCaptureTM, IntouchCheckTM, IntouchSurveyTM, and LiaCX®. These products facilitate the rapid development & delivery of data collection programs including mystery shopping, site audits, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, mobile forms, checklists and audits. All products include real-time, online reporting and advanced analytics to help clients focus their time on the most strategic projects. Intouch also uses its technology to enable and differentiate its data collection services including mystery shopping, third-party audit and location-based customized data capture across North America. LiaCX is a complete, SaaS-based solution that helps customer experience ("CX") professionals make targeted improvements to accelerate the delivery of a world-class customer experience. "Lia" stands for Listen, Interpret & Act, representing the closed-loop capabilities of the software. The platform centralizes all channels of feedback, operational and back-office system data and presents it in a logical manner for ease of interpretation and organizational alignment. Intelligent and predictive analytics and task completion accountability help mobilize customer-facing staff to close the loop on customer experience problems and drive better business results. Data collection services leverage the Intouch technology as well as its long history and expertise in capturing and combining key data points from across multiple geographically separate locations. Common data captured includes information regarding the physical state of a business, the compliance of employees in the execution of operational standards, the compliance of employees and the business itself with regards to legal and regulatory compliance, as well as marketing program execution and competitive intelligence. Intouch also provides geospatial data collection services including scanning and validating LIDAR remote sensing range measurement. These services are vital for a business to understand their level of field execution against standards and work in conjunction with customer feedback 3

INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. Management's Discussion & Analysis Three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (in Canadian Dollars, except as otherwise noted) surveys and other customer experience management (CEM) activities to ensure a complete picture for business decision-making. IntouchCheck is a powerful mobile application that helps organizations easily measure their operational standards internally and implement changes to drive lasting business improvements. The software allows businesses to create unlimited mobile forms and checklists to collect and aggregate data from all locations easily. Key product features include the ability to add photos and signatures to forms and issue management automation. The issue management functionality allows users to flag issues, automatically alert key stakeholders, assign issues, set due dates, and track issues through to resolution. IntouchCheck also includes real-time reporting on performance and the ability to view performance by location, region, date and more. IntouchCheck is a perfect fit for any organization that needs to implement and measure ongoing operational execution including the changes brought about by new and evolving health and safety concerns for their employees and/or their customers. IntouchSurvey is a software application that allows businesses to perform web-based surveys to collect feedback and view results using robust, real-time dashboards. While it can be used to perform virtually any type of survey, the most common application of this product is as a customer satisfaction survey tool. IntouchSurvey has an easy-to-use drag and drop survey builder, offers a wide range of question types, and includes more complex functionality like skip logic and conditional questions. The software also provides case management functionality, which allows key stakeholders to automatically be alerted of a low survey score or negative response to a specific question. The case can be assigned to another employee with a due date, and the stakeholder can view the outcome of the case. IntouchSurvey is an effective and affordable way for organizations to ensure that the rapid and ongoing changes being made to their operational standards are not having a negative impact on the way their customers feel about them. IntouchIntelligence is the core platform with which all Intouch products interact. It allows data sources from any of the Intouch software or services to be aggregated and reported from a single location and includes powerful business intelligence tools including machine learning functionality. Clients may also choose to bring in data sources from outside of the Intouch suite of products and utilize the platform as a central reporting location for their organization. Intouch is one of the only companies in North America that offer in-house capabilities across all areas of CEM including the provision of both the services and software components necessary to provide a complete picture. Intouch considers this both a competitive advantage and a sales opportunity through cross-sell. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Financial Highlights Three months ended March 31, % 2022 2021 change Revenue $ 5,244,316 $ 3,209,074 63% Cost of services 2,497,417 1,516,821 65% Gross Margin 2,746,899 1,692,253 62% Gross Margin % 52.4% 52.7% -0.4% Operating Expenses 2,840,898 1,953,361 45% Earnings (loss) from operating activities (93,999) (261,108) -64% Other earnings (expense) (172,440) 120,973 -243% Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) before income taxes (266,439) (140,135) 90% Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 191,688 $ 238,169 -20% 1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure, which is defined as earnings before income tax expense, financing costs, depreciation and amortization, and impairment charges. 4