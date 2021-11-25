Intouch Insight : Q3 2021 MDA Intouch Insight Ltd.

MANAGEMENT'S STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITY .............................................
INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD.
Management's Discussion & Analysis
Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
This MD&A is a discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations of Intouch for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 ("Q3 2021" and "YTD 2021" or 2021, respectively). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. All amounts in the MD&A are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. The Company's financial statements are presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
This MD&A is dated as of November 25, 2021.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The following MD&A contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Except for statements of historical fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, constitutes forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that this MD&A may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the outlook for the Company's business and results of operations. Forward-looking statements include those identified by the expressions "will", "may", "should", "continue", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "project", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the Company or its management. By nature, these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Such factors include, without limitation, the various factors outlined in the MD&A and as discussed in public disclosure documents filed with Canadian regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements are provided to assist external stakeholders in understanding management's expectations and plans relating to the future as of the date of this MD&A and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this MD&A and Intouch disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.
OVERVIEW OF THE BUSINESS
Intouch's vision is to provide perfect information, instantly. Our mission is to create shareholder value by designing, building and delivering solutions that collect data for customers and provide information that improves business outcomes.
Intouch develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments and regulators. These stakeholders need mobile, real-time information about leads, customer feedback, operational compliance, employee feedback and new product analysis. Intouch has developed comprehensive software platforms including IntouchIntelligenceTM, IntouchCaptureTM, IntouchCheckTM, IntouchSurveyTM, and LiaCX®. These products facilitate the rapid development of data collection programs including mystery shopping, site audits, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist and audits. All products include real-time, online reporting and advanced analytics to help clients focus their time on the most strategic projects. Intouch also uses its technology to enable its data collection services including mystery shopping, third party audit and customer experience measurement programs.
LiaCX is a complete, SaaS-based solution that helps customer experience ("CX") professionals make targeted improvements to accelerate the delivery of a world-class customer experience. "Lia" stands for Listen, Interpret & Act, representing the closed-loop capabilities of the software. The platform centralizes all channels of feedback, operational and back-office system data and presents it in a logical manner for ease of interpretation and organizational alignment. Intelligent and predictive analytics and task completion accountability help mobilize customer-facing staff to close the loop on customer experience problems and drive better business results.
IntouchCapture is a software application that provides event marketing solutions including analytics, logistics and support. With thousands of event days and millions of customer interactions every year, IntouchCapture has been used by Fortune 500 brands, agencies, government and military across North America. The Company's complete software stack, stocked hardware warehouse and technical engineers bring big data, analytics, mobile-first design and data collection expertise to our customers.
IntouchCheck is a powerful mobile application that helps organizations easily measure their operational standards internally and implement changes to drive lasting business improvements. The software allows businesses to create unlimited mobile forms and checklists to collect and aggregate data from all locations easily. Key product features
INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD.
Management's Discussion & Analysis
Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in Canadian Dollars, except as otherwise noted)
include the ability to add photos and signatures to forms and issue management automation. The issue management functionality allows users to flag issues, automatically alert key stakeholders, assign issues, set due dates, and track issues through to resolution. IntouchCheck also includes real-time reporting on performance and the ability to view performance by location, region, date and more. IntouchCheck is a perfect fit for any organization who needs to implement and measure ongoing operational execution including the changes brought about by new and evolving health and safety concerns for their employees and/or their customers.
IntouchSurvey is a software application that allows businesses to perform web-based surveys to collect feedback and view results using robust, real-time dashboards. While it can be used to perform virtually any type of survey, the most common application of this product is as a customer satisfaction survey tool. IntouchSurvey has an easy-to-use drag and drop survey builder, offers a wide range of question types, and includes more complex functionality like skip logic and conditional questions. The software also provides case management functionality, which allows key stakeholders to automatically be alerted of a low survey score or negative response to a specific question. The case can be assigned to another employee with a due date, and the stakeholder can view the outcome of the case. IntouchSurvey is an effective and affordable way for organizations to ensure that the rapid and ongoing changes being made to their operational standards are not having a negative impact on the way their customers feel about them.
IntouchIntelligence is the core platform with which all Intouch products interact. It allows data sources from any of the Intouch software or services to be aggregated and reported from a single location and includes powerful business intelligence tools including machine learning functionality. Clients may also choose to bring in data sources from outside of the Intouch suite of products and utilize the platform as a central reporting location for their organization.
Data collection services including mystery shopping and third-party audits are offered using the broader Intouch technology suite including its robust reporting and analytics capabilities. These services are vital for business to understand their level of field execution against standards and work in conjunction with customer feedback surveys and other customer experience management (CEM) activities to ensure a complete picture for business decision making. Intouch is one of the only companies in North America who offer in-house capabilities across all areas of CEM including the provision of both the services and software components necessary to provide a complete picture. Intouch considers this both a competitive advantage and a sales opportunity through cross-sell.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
%
September 30,
%
2021
2020
change
2021
2020
change
Revenue
$
3,927,301
$
2,965,928
32%
$
10,562,819
$
9,180,184
15%
Cost of services
1,811,343
1,408,721
29%
4,860,969
4,320,150
13%
Gross Margin
2,115,959
1,557,207
36%
5,701,851
4,860,034
17%
Gross Margin %
53.9%
52.5%
1.4%
54.0%
52.9%
1.0%
Operating Expenses
2,133,868
1,072,833
99%
5,996,364
4,847,394
24%
Earnings (loss) from operating activities
(17,909)
484,374
-104%
(294,513)
12,640
-2430%
Other earnings (expense)
(38,812)
23,990
-262%
52,388
47,117
11%
Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive income
(loss) before income taxes
(56,721)
508,364
-111%
(242,125)
59,757
-505%
Adjusted EBITDA1
$
386,273
$
760,897
-49%
$
1,008,180
$
1,353,520
-26%
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure, which is defined as earnings before income tax expense, financing costs, depreciation and amortization, and impairment charges.
INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD.
Management's Discussion & Analysis
Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in Canadian Dollars, except as otherwise noted)
Highlights from the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020:
Revenue is 32% higher than the prior year due to the ongoing recovery of the retail and service sectors in the current year.
Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 53.9%, compared to 52.5% in the comparative period.
Loss from operations was $56,721 compared to earnings of $508,364 in the comparative period. The change is due to the increase in operating expenses due to the restoration of compensation levels in Q4 2020, issuance of the restricted share units (RSUs), increased spending in preparation for continued growth, and a decrease in the amount received from government assistance programs.
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-IFRS measure) was $386,273 compared to $760,897 in Q3 2020.
Highlights from the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020:
Revenue is 15% higher than the prior year.
Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 54.0%, compared to 52.9% in the comparative period.
Loss from operations was $242,125 compared to earnings of $59,757 in the comparative period.
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-IFRS measure) was $1,008,180 compared to $1,353,520 in the comparative period.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure, which is defined as earnings before income tax expense, financing costs, depreciation and amortization, and impairment charges.
Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund future working capital needs, service outstanding debt and fund future capital expenditures and uses the metric for this purpose. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by adding back to net earnings (loss) before taxes the finance costs, amortization expense, change in the fair value of contingent payments and stock-based compensation expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by investors and analysts for the purpose of valuing an issuer. The intent of Adjusted EBITDA is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts and the measure does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA should therefore not be considered in isolation or used in substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other issuers may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently.
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
On October 1, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition ("Acquisition") of Mystery Researchers, LLC dba SeeLevel HX ("SeeLevel"), subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. SeeLevel is a US customer
