Intouch Insight : Q3 2021 MDA Intouch Insight Ltd.

INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD.

Management's Discussion & Analysis

Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in Canadian Dollars, except as otherwise noted)

This MD&A is a discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations of Intouch for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 ("Q3 2021" and "YTD 2021" or 2021, respectively). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. All amounts in the MD&A are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. The Company's financial statements are presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

This MD&A is dated as of November 25, 2021.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The following MD&A contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Except for statements of historical fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, constitutes forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that this MD&A may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the outlook for the Company's business and results of operations. Forward-looking statements include those identified by the expressions "will", "may", "should", "continue", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "project", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the Company or its management. By nature, these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Such factors include, without limitation, the various factors outlined in the MD&A and as discussed in public disclosure documents filed with Canadian regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements are provided to assist external stakeholders in understanding management's expectations and plans relating to the future as of the date of this MD&A and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this MD&A and Intouch disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

OVERVIEW OF THE BUSINESS

Intouch's vision is to provide perfect information, instantly. Our mission is to create shareholder value by designing, building and delivering solutions that collect data for customers and provide information that improves business outcomes.

Intouch develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments and regulators. These stakeholders need mobile, real-time information about leads, customer feedback, operational compliance, employee feedback and new product analysis. Intouch has developed comprehensive software platforms including IntouchIntelligenceTM, IntouchCaptureTM, IntouchCheckTM, IntouchSurveyTM, and LiaCX®. These products facilitate the rapid development of data collection programs including mystery shopping, site audits, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist and audits. All products include real-time, online reporting and advanced analytics to help clients focus their time on the most strategic projects. Intouch also uses its technology to enable its data collection services including mystery shopping, third party audit and customer experience measurement programs.

LiaCX is a complete, SaaS-based solution that helps customer experience ("CX") professionals make targeted improvements to accelerate the delivery of a world-class customer experience. "Lia" stands for Listen, Interpret & Act, representing the closed-loop capabilities of the software. The platform centralizes all channels of feedback, operational and back-office system data and presents it in a logical manner for ease of interpretation and organizational alignment. Intelligent and predictive analytics and task completion accountability help mobilize customer-facing staff to close the loop on customer experience problems and drive better business results.

IntouchCapture is a software application that provides event marketing solutions including analytics, logistics and support. With thousands of event days and millions of customer interactions every year, IntouchCapture has been used by Fortune 500 brands, agencies, government and military across North America. The Company's complete software stack, stocked hardware warehouse and technical engineers bring big data, analytics, mobile-first design and data collection expertise to our customers.

IntouchCheck is a powerful mobile application that helps organizations easily measure their operational standards internally and implement changes to drive lasting business improvements. The software allows businesses to create unlimited mobile forms and checklists to collect and aggregate data from all locations easily. Key product features

