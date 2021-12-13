Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Entry Into Heads Of Agreement In Relation To The Proposed Investment In The Mhc Digital Group
Dec 13, 2021 13:35
New
Entry into Heads of Agreement In Relation to the Proposed Investment in the MHC Digital Group
SG211213OTHRZU6R
Josephine Toh
Company Secretary
Please refer to the attached.
Sales 2020
136 M
99,6 M
99,6 M
Net income 2020
-12,9 M
-9,43 M
-9,43 M
Net cash 2020
41,7 M
30,6 M
30,6 M
P/E ratio 2020
-2,16x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
24,7 M
18,1 M
18,1 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,03x
EV / Sales 2020
-0,10x
Nbr of Employees
108
Free-Float
29,5%
