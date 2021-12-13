Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Intraco Limited
  News
  Summary
    I06   SG1D87001195

INTRACO LIMITED

(I06)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Entry Into Heads Of Agreement In Relation To The Proposed Investment In The Mhc Digital Group

12/13/2021 | 12:46am EST
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 13, 2021 13:35
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Entry into Heads of Agreement In Relation to the Proposed Investment in the MHC Digital Group
Announcement Reference SG211213OTHRZU6R
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Josephine Toh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 361,801 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 439,796 bytes)

Disclaimer

Intraco Limited published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 05:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 136 M 99,6 M 99,6 M
Net income 2020 -12,9 M -9,43 M -9,43 M
Net cash 2020 41,7 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,7 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,03x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,10x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 29,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swie Leong Yoong Chief Executive Officer
Sock Koon Yeo Chief Financial Officer
Lye Mun Mak Chairman
Chin Kuo Yong Manager-Information Systems
Teng Chye Lee Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRACO LIMITED-11.11%18
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION39.39%46 147
ITOCHU CORPORATION16.73%45 354
MITSUI & CO., LTD.36.01%36 698
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED263.25%25 271
SUMITOMO CORPORATION20.03%18 079