INTRACO LIMITED

INTRACO LIMITED

(I06)
  Report
Company 
All News

Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Incorporation Of Subsidiary

10/26/2020 | 06:55am EDT
Issuer
Issuer/ Manager INTRACO LIMITED
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 26, 2020 18:50
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Incorporation of Subsidiary
Announcement Reference SG201026OTHRI5U5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Josephine Toh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing Singapore
Registered Address

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 58,389 bytes)

Disclaimer

Intraco Limited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 10:54:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 137 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2019 1,00 M 0,74 M 0,74 M
Net cash 2019 25,9 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 29,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 21,1 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,03x
EV / Sales 2019 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart INTRACO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Intraco Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Swie Leong Yoong Chief Executive Officer
Tock Cheong Low Chairman
Teng Chye Lee Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
Boon Wan Tan Independent Director
How Kiat Ng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRACO LIMITED-28.07%16
ITOCHU CORPORATION1.50%36 532
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-15.26%34 609
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-7.27%28 987
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-4.15%15 165
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-24.32%14 657
