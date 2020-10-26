Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Incorporation Of Subsidiary
10/26/2020 | 06:55am EDT
Issuer
Issuer/ Manager
INTRACO LIMITED
Announcement Title
Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 26, 2020 18:50
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Incorporation of Subsidiary
Announcement Reference
SG201026OTHRI5U5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Josephine Toh
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing
Singapore
Registered Address
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 58,389 bytes)
↑
Disclaimer
Intraco Limited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 10:54:02 UTC
All news about INTRACO LIMITED
Sales 2019
137 M
101 M
101 M
Net income 2019
1,00 M
0,74 M
0,74 M
Net cash 2019
25,9 M
19,0 M
19,0 M
P/E ratio 2019
29,4x
Yield 2019
-
Capitalization
21,1 M
15,5 M
15,5 M
EV / Sales 2018
-0,03x
EV / Sales 2019
0,03x
Nbr of Employees
131
Free-Float
30,3%
