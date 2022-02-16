Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Intraco Limited
  News
  Summary
    I06   SG1D87001195

INTRACO LIMITED

(I06)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intraco : (A) Changes To The Key Management Personnel, Board And Board Committees (B) Proposed Re-Designation Of Dr Steve Lai To Independent Director In 2023

02/16/2022 | 04:34am EST
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 16, 2022 17:19
Status New
Announcement Sub Title A) Changes to KMP, Board and Board Committees; B) Proposed Re-Designation of Dr Lai to ID in 2023
Announcement Reference SG220216OTHRMNGD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Josephine Toh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 103,376 bytes)

Disclaimer

Intraco Limited published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 09:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 136 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2020 -12,9 M -9,57 M -9,57 M
Net cash 2020 41,7 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45,7 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,03x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,10x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 35,7%
Managers and Directors
Swie Leong Yoong Chief Executive Officer
Sock Koon Yeo Chief Financial Officer
Lye Mun Mak Chairman
Chin Kuo Yong Manager-Information Systems
Teng Chye Lee Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRACO LIMITED-19.80%34
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION8.54%50 592
ITOCHU CORPORATION7.85%48 615
MITSUI & CO., LTD.8.83%41 275
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-2.64%25 479
SUMITOMO CORPORATION9.50%20 120