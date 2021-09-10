Intraco : Change - Announcement Of Cessation Of Alternate Director

TH Investments Pte Ltd owns 29,486,148 shares in the Company, representing 28.68% in the interest of the issued share capital of the Company.

TH Investments Pte Ltd is wholly owned by Tat Hong Investments Pte Ltd, which in turn is wholly owned by Chwee Cheng & Sons Pte Ltd. 39.50% of the issued share capital of Chwee Cheng & Sons Pte Ltd is owned by Chwee Cheng Trust constituted under a trust deed. Mr Ng San Tiong, Mr Ng Sun Ho, Mr Ng San Wee and Mr Ng Sun Giam are the joint trustees of Chwee Cheng Trust.

Pursuant to Section 7 of the Companies Act, Cap. 50 (the 'Act'), Mr Ng San Tiong has a deemed interest in Chwee Cheng Trust's 39.50% shareholding interest in Chwee Cheng & Sons Pte Ltd and a direct interest in Chwee Cheng & Sons Pte Ltd. Accordingly, Mr Ng San Tiong has a deemed interest in 28.68% of the issued share capital of the Company.