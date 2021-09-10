Log in
    I06   SG1D87001195

INTRACO LIMITED

(I06)
Intraco : Change - Announcement Of Cessation Of Alternate Director

09/10/2021 | 07:22am EDT
TH Investments Pte Ltd owns 29,486,148 shares in the Company, representing 28.68% in the interest of the issued share capital of the Company.

TH Investments Pte Ltd is wholly owned by Tat Hong Investments Pte Ltd, which in turn is wholly owned by Chwee Cheng & Sons Pte Ltd. 39.50% of the issued share capital of Chwee Cheng & Sons Pte Ltd is owned by Chwee Cheng Trust constituted under a trust deed. Mr Ng San Tiong, Mr Ng Sun Ho, Mr Ng San Wee and Mr Ng Sun Giam are the joint trustees of Chwee Cheng Trust.
Pursuant to Section 7 of the Companies Act, Cap. 50 (the 'Act'), Mr Ng San Tiong has a deemed interest in Chwee Cheng Trust's 39.50% shareholding interest in Chwee Cheng & Sons Pte Ltd and a direct interest in Chwee Cheng & Sons Pte Ltd. Accordingly, Mr Ng San Tiong has a deemed interest in 28.68% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Disclaimer

Intraco Limited published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 11:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 136 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2020 -12,9 M -9,61 M -9,61 M
Net cash 2020 41,7 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26,7 M 19,9 M 20,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,03x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,10x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart INTRACO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Intraco Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swie Leong Yoong Chief Executive Officer
Sock Koon Yeo Chief Financial Officer
Lye Mun Mak Chairman
Chin Kuo Yong Manager-Information Systems
Teng Chye Lee Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRACO LIMITED-3.70%20
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION39.32%47 604
ITOCHU CORPORATION16.43%46 694
MITSUI & CO., LTD.33.45%37 447
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED222.44%23 085
SUMITOMO CORPORATION18.27%18 388