  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Intraco Limited
  News
  Summary
    I06   SG1D87001195

INTRACO LIMITED

(I06)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intraco : Change - Announcement Of Cessation Of Chief Operating Officer

02/16/2022 | 04:44am EST
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 16, 2022 17:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Cessation of Chief Operating Officer
Announcement Reference SG220216OTHR8R3H
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Josephine Toh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Cessation of Chief Operating Officer ("COO").
Additional Details
Name Of Person Lee Teng Chye
Age 60
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
If yes, please provide the date 01/03/2022
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Mr Lee Teng Chye has been promoted to Interim Chief Executive Officer ("Interim CEO") - Designate.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of Appointment to current position 01/03/2020
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 3
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 5
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) COO
Role and responsibilities Mr Lee is responsible for overseeing the operational matters of the Group.
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No
Past (for the last 5 years) Asia Peak Pte Ltd
Present Intraco Trading Pte. Ltd.

Disclaimer

Intraco Limited published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 09:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 136 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2020 -12,9 M -9,57 M -9,57 M
Net cash 2020 41,7 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45,7 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,03x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,10x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 35,7%
Technical analysis trends INTRACO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swie Leong Yoong Chief Executive Officer
Sock Koon Yeo Chief Financial Officer
Lye Mun Mak Chairman
Chin Kuo Yong Manager-Information Systems
Teng Chye Lee Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRACO LIMITED-19.80%34
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION8.54%50 592
ITOCHU CORPORATION7.85%48 615
MITSUI & CO., LTD.8.83%41 275
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-2.64%25 479
SUMITOMO CORPORATION9.50%20 120