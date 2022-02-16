Intraco : Change - Announcement Of Cessation Of Chief Operating Officer

|
Announcement Title
Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast
Feb 16, 2022 17:26
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Cessation of Chief Operating Officer
Announcement Reference
SG220216OTHR8R3H
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Josephine Toh
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Cessation of Chief Operating Officer ("COO").
Additional Details
Name Of Person
Lee Teng Chye
Age
60
Is effective date of cessation known?
Yes
If yes, please provide the date
01/03/2022
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
Mr Lee Teng Chye has been promoted to Interim Chief Executive Officer ("Interim CEO") - Designate.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
No
Date of Appointment to current position
01/03/2020
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
3
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months
5
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
COO
Role and responsibilities
Mr Lee is responsible for overseeing the operational matters of the Group.
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
Nil
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
No
Past (for the last 5 years)
Asia Peak Pte Ltd
Present
Intraco Trading Pte. Ltd.