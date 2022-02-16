Intraco : Change - Announcement Of Resignation Of Independent Director

|
Announcement Title
Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast
Feb 16, 2022 17:28
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Resignation of Independent Director
Announcement Reference
SG220216OTHRHAAO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Josephine Toh
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Resignation of Independent Director, Chairman of the Nominating Committee, and a Member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.
Additional Details
Name Of Person
Hoon Chee Wai
Age
53
Is effective date of cessation known?
Yes
If yes, please provide the date
01/03/2022
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
Mr Hoon will take an executive role as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
No
Date of Appointment to current position
29/04/2021
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
2
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months
5
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
Independent Director, Chairman of the Nominating Committee, and a Member of the Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee
Role and responsibilities
Non-Executive
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
Nil
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
No
Past (for the last 5 years)
Autumnglow Pte. Ltd.
Fynthesize Pte. Ltd.
Happy Bay Pte. Ltd.
Dajoga Consulting Ltd
Landing Jeju Development Co., Ltd
Landing Resorts Philippines Development Corporation
Present
Kinergy Corporation Ltd
Tee International Limited
Yongmao Holdings Ltd
MJF Capital Pte. Ltd.
Taurus Point Capital Pte. Ltd.
The Property Market Pte. Ltd.