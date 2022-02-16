Intraco : Change - Announcement Of Resignation Of Independent Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 16, 2022 17:28

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Resignation of Independent Director

Announcement Reference SG220216OTHRHAAO

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Josephine Toh

Designation Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Resignation of Independent Director, Chairman of the Nominating Committee, and a Member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.

Additional Details

Name Of Person Hoon Chee Wai

Age 53

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 01/03/2022

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Mr Hoon will take an executive role as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 29/04/2021

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 2

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 5

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Independent Director, Chairman of the Nominating Committee, and a Member of the Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee

Role and responsibilities Non-Executive

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No

Past (for the last 5 years) Autumnglow Pte. Ltd.

Fynthesize Pte. Ltd.

Happy Bay Pte. Ltd.

Dajoga Consulting Ltd

Landing Jeju Development Co., Ltd

Landing Resorts Philippines Development Corporation