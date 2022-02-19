Intraco : Notification On Investigation On The Company's Independent Director
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Feb 20, 2022 11:53
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Notification on Investigation on the Company's Independent Director
Announcement Reference
SG220220OTHRV1XI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Josephine Toh
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attached.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 114,368 bytes)
↑
Disclaimer
Intraco Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 04:10:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTRACO LIMITED
Sales 2020
136 M
101 M
101 M
Net income 2020
-12,9 M
-9,56 M
-9,56 M
Net cash 2020
41,7 M
31,0 M
31,0 M
P/E ratio 2020
-2,16x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
45,7 M
34,0 M
34,0 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,03x
EV / Sales 2020
-0,10x
Nbr of Employees
108
Free-Float
-
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends INTRACO LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.