  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Intraco Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    I06   SG1D87001195

INTRACO LIMITED

(I06)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange - 02/18 03:20:20 am
0.405 SGD   +1.25%
02/19INTRACO : Notification On Investigation On The Company's Independent Director
PU
02/17Intraco Names New COO
MT
02/16INTRACO : Change - Announcement Of Resignation Of Independent Director
PU
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intraco : Notification On Investigation On The Company's Independent Director

02/19/2022 | 11:11pm EST
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 20, 2022 11:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification on Investigation on the Company's Independent Director
Announcement Reference SG220220OTHRV1XI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Josephine Toh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 114,368 bytes)

Disclaimer

Intraco Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 04:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 136 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2020 -12,9 M -9,56 M -9,56 M
Net cash 2020 41,7 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45,7 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,03x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,10x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swie Leong Yoong Chief Executive Officer
Sock Koon Yeo Chief Financial Officer
Lye Mun Mak Chairman
Chin Kuo Yong Manager-Information Systems
Teng Chye Lee Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRACO LIMITED-19.80%34
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION11.99%52 447
ITOCHU CORPORATION9.27%49 489
MITSUI & CO., LTD.13.82%43 373
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED1.59%25 570
SUMITOMO CORPORATION11.97%20 671