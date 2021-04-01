Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Intraco Limited    I06   SG1D87001195

INTRACO LIMITED

(I06)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 03/31
0.28 SGD   +12.00%
05:36aINTRACO  : Business Update Of The Group's Operation In Myanmar
PU
02/24INTRACO  : Update On Use Of Proceeds
PU
02/16INTRACO  : Expects to Report Material Net Loss in FY20
MT
Intraco : Business Update Of The Group's Operation In Myanmar

04/01/2021 | 05:36am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 1, 2021 17:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Business Update of the Group's Operation in Myanmar
Announcement Reference SG210401OTHRVLX6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Josephine Toh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 118,766 bytes)

Disclaimer

Intraco Limited published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 09:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 136 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2020 -12,9 M -9,55 M -9,55 M
Net cash 2020 41,3 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28,8 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,03x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,10x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart INTRACO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Intraco Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Swie Leong Yoong Chief Executive Officer
Tock Cheong Low Chairman
Teng Chye Lee Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
Boon Wan Tan Independent Director
Shabbir Hakimuddin Hassanbhai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRACO LIMITED3.70%21
ITOCHU CORPORATION21.02%48 026
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION23.18%41 770
MITSUI & CO., LTD.21.83%35 013
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-9.78%18 204
SUMITOMO CORPORATION15.49%17 818
