Intracom Constructions Societe Anonyme Technical and Steel Constructions : Annual briefing to Analysts for the FY 2022 Financial Results
05/10/2023 | 10:21am EDT
INTRAKAT informs the investment public that today, May 10, 2023, the Annual Briefing to Analysts of the Financial Results for the fiscal year 2022 was held via teleconference by the Company's Management.
The presentation has been posted on the websites of the Company (www.intrakat.gr) and the Athens Stock Exchange (www.helex.gr)
Intracom Constructions SA Technical and Steel Constructions published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 14:20:09 UTC.