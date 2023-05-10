Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Intracom Constructions Societe Anonyme Technical and Steel Constructions
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INKAT   GRS432003028

INTRACOM CONSTRUCTIONS SOCIETE ANONYME TECHNICAL AND STEEL CONSTRUCTIONS

(INKAT)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19:36 2023-05-10 am EDT
1.700 EUR   +3.16%
10:21aIntracom Constructions Societe Anonyme Technical And Steel Constructions : Annual briefing to Analysts for the FY 2022 Financial Results
PU
05/05Intracom Constructions Societe Anonyme Technical And Steel Constructions : Invitation to conference call - Annual Analysts' Briefing
PU
04/27Press Release - Financial Results Fy 2022-fy 2022 : A milestone year for Intrakat Group
PU
Intracom Constructions Societe Anonyme Technical and Steel Constructions : Annual briefing to Analysts for the FY 2022 Financial Results

05/10/2023 | 10:21am EDT
INTRAKAT informs the investment public that today, May 10, 2023, the Annual Briefing to Analysts of the Financial Results for the fiscal year 2022 was held via teleconference by the Company's Management.

The presentation has been posted on the websites of the Company (www.intrakat.gr) and the Athens Stock Exchange (www.helex.gr)

Annual briefing to Analysts for the FY 2022 Financial Results

Intracom Constructions SA Technical and Steel Constructions published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 14:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 225 M 247 M 247 M
Net income 2022 -23,2 M -25,4 M -25,4 M
Net Debt 2022 145 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 264 M 290 M 290 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 505
Free-Float 25,7%
Chart INTRACOM CONSTRUCTIONS SOCIETE ANONYME TECHNICAL AND STEEL CONSTRUCTIONS
Duration : Period :
Intracom Constructions Societe Anonyme Technical and Steel Constructions Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRACOM CONSTRUCTIONS SOCIETE ANONYME TECHNICAL AND STEEL CONSTRUCTIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Exarchou Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Feroniki Tzavela Chairman
Nikolaos Vougioukas Independent Non-Executive Director
Efstathios Tsotsoros Independent Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Antivalidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRACOM CONSTRUCTIONS SOCIETE ANONYME TECHNICAL AND STEEL CONSTRUCTIONS12.88%290
VINCI17.70%67 650
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED28.36%42 233
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.78%40 613
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED53.60%28 447
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.20.00%24 825
