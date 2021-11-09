Log in
    INTRK   GRS087003000

INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.

(INTRK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/09 10:19:15 am
2.105 EUR   -1.64%
10:25aAnnouncement liquidation of fractional balances
PU
11/02PRESS RELEASE : Rheinmetall and Intracom Defense join forces to cooperate in vehicle-based C4I systems
PU
11/01Company Announcement
PU
ANNOUNCEMENT LIQUIDATION OF FRACTIONAL BALANCES

11/09/2021 | 10:25am EST
Paiania, November 9, 2021- INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces that, after the approval by the Athens Stock Exchange of the application for liquidation of securities in case of fractional balances according to article 7 of Law 4569/2018 and par. 2.3.13.2.2.1 of the Athex Exchange Rulebook, it will proceed to the liquidation of 4,025 Common Registered shares kept in the transitory account of the Company.

The liquidation of the shares (fractional balances) will be performed from 22/11/2021 to 21/12/2021.

The Member which will perform the liquidation is "LEON DEPOLAS SECURITIES S.A."

Upon the completion of the liquidation, the Company will inform the investors on the results as well as on the payment to the beneficiaries of the proceeds of the liquidation.

For any further information, Shareholders may contact the Company's Shareholders' Department (tel. +30 210 6674451).


Disclaimer

Intracom Holdings SA published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 15:24:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
