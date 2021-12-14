Intracom S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE TAX COMPLIANCE AUDIT - TAX CERTIFICATE FOR THE YEAR 2020

Paiania, December 14, 2021 - INTRACOM HOLDINGS, in accordance with the the provisions of par. 4.1.3.1 of the Athex Rulebook, informs the investing public that, following the completion of the tax compliance audit of the Company for the fiscal year 2020 carried out by the Independent Certified Accountant Auditor, according to article 65A of the L. 4174/2013, a Tax Compliance Report has been issued with unqualified opinion.