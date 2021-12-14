Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Intracom Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTRK   GRS087003000

INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.

(INTRK)
Intracom S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE TAX COMPLIANCE AUDIT - TAX CERTIFICATE FOR THE YEAR 2020

12/14/2021 | 11:58am EST
Paiania, December 14, 2021 - INTRACOM HOLDINGS, in accordance with the the provisions of par. 4.1.3.1 of the Athex Rulebook, informs the investing public that, following the completion of the tax compliance audit of the Company for the fiscal year 2020 carried out by the Independent Certified Accountant Auditor, according to article 65A of the L. 4174/2013, a Tax Compliance Report has been issued with unqualified opinion.


Disclaimer

Intracom Holdings SA published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 16:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 436 M 492 M 492 M
Net income 2020 -4,88 M -5,51 M -5,51 M
Net Debt 2020 132 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 138 M 156 M 156 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 072
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Intracom Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dimitrios Christos Klonis Vice Chairman, CEO & Chief Financial Officer
J. K. Tsoumas Finance Director
Sokratis Peter Kokkalis Chairman
Sotirios N. Filos Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioannis K. Tsoumas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.117.86%156
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)52.64%74 768
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.76%24 530
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA16.65%16 267
HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V.21.20%13 666
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)3.72%13 422