Maroussi, November 29, 2023 - INTRACOM HOLDINGS, in accordance with the the provisions of par. 4.1.3.1 of the Athex Rulebook, informs the investing public that, following the completion of the tax compliance audit of the Company for the fiscal year 2022 carried out by the Independent Certified Accountant Auditor, according to article 65A of the L. 4174/2013, a Tax Compliance Report has been issued with unqualified opinion.
