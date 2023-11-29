Intracom Holdings SA is a Greece-based company that operates, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in the Information Technology (IT) solutions and services, construction projects and defense electronics systems sectors. Its IT Solutions and Services segment offers Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions and integration services to over 500 organizations, including European Union (EU) institutions, national governments, telecommunications companies, banks and private sector enterprises in over 60 countries. Its Construction segment delivers construction projects, including civil engineering, infrastructure, telecommunications network, renewable energy, environmental and real estate development projects in both the public and private sectors. Its Defense segment is operated through its subsidiary Intracom Defense Electronics (IDE), which is an electronic, communications and hybrid energy systems provider in the defense and security areas.