    INTRK   GRS087003000

INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.

(INTRK)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18 2022-06-16 am EDT
1.300 EUR   -6.34%
INTRACOM S A : Announcement of purchase of own shares
PU
INTRACOM S A : PRESS RELEASE INTRACOM DEFENSE received the "Research - Innovation and Technological Development" Award of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry
PU
INVITATION : Annual general meeting of shareholders 30.06.2022
PU
Intracom S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

06/17/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Paiania, June 17, 2022 - INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces that following the resolution of the Shareholder's Annual General Meeting, dated 24.07.2020, in accordance with the article 49 of the L. 4548/2018, purchased on June 16 2022 through the member of the ATHEX «LEON DEPOLAS SECURITIES S.A.», 20,000 own shares with an average price of € 1.3103 per share and a total purchase price €26,205.67.

Following the above purchase, the Company holds a total of 607.848 own shares (percentage 0,73% of it's share capital).

The Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.


Disclaimer

Intracom Holdings SA published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
