Intracom S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

Paiania, June 17, 2022 - INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces that following the resolution of the Shareholder's Annual General Meeting, dated 24.07.2020, in accordance with the article 49 of the L. 4548/2018, purchased on June 16 2022 through the member of the ATHEX «LEON DEPOLAS SECURITIES S.A.», 20,000 own shares with an average price of € 1.3103 per share and a total purchase price €26,205.67.

Following the above purchase, the Company holds a total of 607.848 own shares (percentage 0,73% of it's share capital).

The Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.