Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Intracom Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTRK   GRS087003000

INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.

(INTRK)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  06/06 05:57:20 am EDT
1.538 EUR    0.00%
05:52aINTRACOM S A : Annual Analyst presentation of Full Year 2021 Financial Results
PU
04/29INTRACOM S A : Holdings group financial results fy2021
PU
04/29Intracom Holdings S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intracom S A : Annual Analyst presentation of Full Year 2021 Financial Results

06/06/2022 | 05:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paiania, June 6, 2022 - Intracom Holdings announces that the Annual Analyst Presentation of the Full Year 2021 Financial Results was held on Monday, June 6th, 2022, at the Company's premises.

The relevant presentation is available on the Company's website (www.intracom.com) and the ATHEX website.

ANALYST PRESENTATION

Disclaimer

Intracom Holdings SA published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 09:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
05:52aINTRACOM S A : Annual Analyst presentation of Full Year 2021 Financial Results
PU
04/29INTRACOM S A : Holdings group financial results fy2021
PU
04/29Intracom Holdings S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
03/08INTRACOM S A : IDE - Diehl Defence Co-operation Extension in the IRIS-T family of missile ..
PU
03/08INTRACOM S A : PRESS RELEASE IDE - Diehl Defence Co-operation Extension in the IRIS-T fami..
PU
02/14PRESS RELEASE : Τhe Hellenic PATRIOT Upgrade Program starts at INTRACOM DEFENSE
PU
01/17INTRACOM S A : Contract award by NSPA to INTRACOM DEFENSE for the Hellenic Patriot
PU
01/17PRESS RELEASE : Contract award by NSPA to INTRACOM DEFENSE for the Hellenic Patriot
PU
01/17Premier Praises Burundi's Fertilizer Investor in Dodoma
AQ
01/13PRESS RELEASE : The Defense Attach? of the Arab Republic of Egypt visits Intracom Defense
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 275 M 295 M 295 M
Net income 2021 132 M 141 M 141 M
Net cash 2021 28,2 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 128 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Intracom Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dimitrios Christos Klonis Vice Chairman & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sokratis Peter Kokkalis Chairman
Ioannis K. Tsoumas Independent Non-Executive Director
Adamantini Konstantinos Lazari Independent Non-Executive Director
Dionisia Xirokosta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.-10.58%137
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-14.63%60 141
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.44%27 148
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-12.29%13 451
HAL TRUST-9.88%12 211
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-10.44%11 376