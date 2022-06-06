Intracom S A : Annual Analyst presentation of Full Year 2021 Financial Results
Paiania, June 6, 2022 - Intracom Holdings announces that the Annual Analyst Presentation of the Full Year 2021 Financial Results was held on Monday, June 6
th, 2022, at the Company's premises.
The relevant presentation is available on the Company's website (
www.intracom.com) and the ATHEX website.
Sales 2021
275 M
295 M
295 M
Net income 2021
132 M
141 M
141 M
Net cash 2021
28,2 M
30,2 M
30,2 M
P/E ratio 2021
0,99x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
128 M
137 M
137 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,80x
EV / Sales 2021
0,37x
Nbr of Employees
2 250
Free-Float
58,3%
