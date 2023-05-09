Intracom S A : HOLDINGS announces the sale of DEFENSE (IDE)to ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (IAI)

INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces the sale of INTRACOM DEFENSE (IDE)

to ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (IAI)

Maroussi, May 9th 2023 - A Binding agreement signed today with ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (IAI) for the sale of INTRACOM DEFENSE (IDE), a Group's subsidiary which is a leading Defense Systems Company in Greece. IDE is specialized in the production of launchers and missile subsystems, land and sea tactical communications, hybrid power systems and more. The company is active in Greece and NATO countries and has deep and long-standing relations with leading companies in the US and Europe. IDE will collaborate with IAI having already business activities in Greece in particular and in Europe in general, while providing an answer to the security challenges faced by the countries of the continent.

IAI maintains extensive collaborations in European countries, and provides advanced and operationally proven systems at sea, on land, in the air and in space. The purchase of IDE will strengthen and expand the activity in Greece and among the NATO countries and will help promote the variety of solutions available to the company, solutions that meet the requirements of the end customers and are fully adapted to the members of NATO and the European Union.

The customers of the Greek company will benefit even after its acquisition from the continued preservation of the company's independence, from a service with a wider layout and a larger range of services. The company's employees will benefit from expanding its activities and leveraging and deepening the company's international connections to new markets.

IAI is known worldwide as a leader with its air defense systems for sea and land, along with the roving systems, are considered a first-class engineering and defense masterpiece that is used by armies around the world. These systems are a result, among other things, of the "Startup Nation" spirit flowing through the company's veins, which is reflected time and time again in the aerospace industry's uncompromising investment in research and development.