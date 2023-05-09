Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Intracom Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTRK   GRS087003000

INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.

(INTRK)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19:43 2023-05-09 am EDT
1.868 EUR   +2.08%
01:38pIntracom S A : HOLDINGS announces the sale of DEFENSE (IDE)to ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (IAI)
PU
06:38aIntracom S A : Announcement
PU
04/10Intracom S A : The Defense Attaché of Romania visits Intracom Defense
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intracom S A : HOLDINGS announces the sale of DEFENSE (IDE)to ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (IAI)

05/09/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces the sale of INTRACOM DEFENSE (IDE)

to ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (IAI)

Maroussi, May 9th 2023 - A Binding agreement signed today with ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (IAI) for the sale of INTRACOM DEFENSE (IDE), a Group's subsidiary which is a leading Defense Systems Company in Greece. IDE is specialized in the production of launchers and missile subsystems, land and sea tactical communications, hybrid power systems and more. The company is active in Greece and NATO countries and has deep and long-standing relations with leading companies in the US and Europe. IDE will collaborate with IAI having already business activities in Greece in particular and in Europe in general, while providing an answer to the security challenges faced by the countries of the continent.

IAI maintains extensive collaborations in European countries, and provides advanced and operationally proven systems at sea, on land, in the air and in space. The purchase of IDE will strengthen and expand the activity in Greece and among the NATO countries and will help promote the variety of solutions available to the company, solutions that meet the requirements of the end customers and are fully adapted to the members of NATO and the European Union.

The customers of the Greek company will benefit even after its acquisition from the continued preservation of the company's independence, from a service with a wider layout and a larger range of services. The company's employees will benefit from expanding its activities and leveraging and deepening the company's international connections to new markets.

IAI is known worldwide as a leader with its air defense systems for sea and land, along with the roving systems, are considered a first-class engineering and defense masterpiece that is used by armies around the world. These systems are a result, among other things, of the "Startup Nation" spirit flowing through the company's veins, which is reflected time and time again in the aerospace industry's uncompromising investment in research and development.

In recent years, IDE has been working on developing products in the military field and according to the Global Military Vetronics Market ranking published in September 2021, the company is included in the list of the 15 best manufacturers in the world of smart combat systems. The connection between the companies that emphasize technological excellence is natural and has great potential to meet the dynamic and changing needs of the aerospace industry's customers.

CEO of IAI, Boaz Levy: "The purchase of INTRACOM DEFENSE is another step in expanding our business activities in Greece in particular and in Europe in general. In view of the increase in the defense budgets on the continent and in response to the growing demand for air defense systems - in which the aerospace industry is a leader and a world name, who behind it unique and ground-breaking solutions. IAI and IDE share a common vision led by a persistent desire for uncompromising quality, and for this reason we have cooperated more than once over the years".

Chairman & CEO of INTRACOM HOLDINGS, Sokratis Kokkalis said: "This deal today reflects the acknowledgment in the excellent capabilities of a special Greek industry - IDE as an internationally recognized company. IDE success is an outcome of 40 years of investment of both capital and human efforts with perseverance and against all odds. We are proud today to take part enhancing the Greek defense industries and overall relations between Greece and Israel. I want to thank all employees and the management under Mr. Troullinos for many years of fruitful cooperation".

CEO of IDE George Troullinos said: "IDE is the leading Defense Electronic Systems industry in Greece, with a customer base which consists of the largest defense companies in Europe and the USA, including IAI that we successfully cooperate with for a number of years now. I believe that this transaction will give to IDE the opportunity to deepen and enhance its technical capabilities and grow its international footprint for the benefit of the Greek Economy, the Hellenic National Defense, as well as the Greek and the European defense industry".

Disclaimer

Intracom Holdings SA published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 17:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
01:38pIntracom S A : HOLDINGS announces the sale of DEFENSE (IDE)to ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES ..
PU
06:38aIntracom S A : Announcement
PU
04/10Intracom S A : The Defense Attaché of Romania visits Intracom Defense
PU
04/10Intracom S A : The Defense Attach? of Romania visits Intracom Defense
PU
03/01Intracom S A : DEFENSE in the International Defense Exhibition IDEX 2023
PU
02/13Intracom S A : Visit of the Ambassador of Lithuania to INTRACOM DEFENSE
PU
01/17Press Release : IDE - Diehl Defence Co-operation Extension in the IRIS-T family of missile..
PU
01/10Press Release : IDE- Raytheon Missiles & Defense Co-operation Extension in the Evolved Sea..
PU
2022Intracom Holdings in Discussions to Sell Intracom Defence
CI
2022Intracom S A : Announcement for the tax compliance audit - tax certificate for the year 20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 275 M 302 M 302 M
Net income 2021 132 M 144 M 144 M
Net cash 2021 28,2 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 152 M 167 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 978
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Intracom Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sokratis Peter Kokkalis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis K. Tsoumas Independent Non-Executive Director
Adamantini Konstantinos Lazari Independent Non-Executive Director
Dionysia Xirokosta Independent Non-Executive Director
Dimitrios Christos Klonis Co-Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.1.11%167
VINCI17.74%68 055
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED28.36%42 939
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.32%40 620
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED53.60%29 928
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.18.51%24 517
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer