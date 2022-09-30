Intracom S A : HOLDINGS – IR Report H1 2022

INTRACOM HOLDINGS Group: Financial Results H1 2022

H1 2022 consolidated results do not comprise profit of 47 mn. generated by the disposal of the company's stake in INTRAKAT, on 5/7/2022, whilst they include the negative result of INTRAKAT, as well as goodwill impairment in subsidiary's statements, and the cost of shares granted to personnel.

It is pointed out that consolidated results are to be completely recovered at the end of year, when the upon mentioned profit of €47 mn. will be recorded.

H1 2022 • Consolidated turnover: € 126,5 mn. • Consolidated EBT: -€ 46,3 mn.

Consolidated Cash and cash equivalent: € 191,3 mn.

Commenting on the financial results of H1 2022, Mr. Dimitris Klonis, Group CEO, stated: