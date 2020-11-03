Intracom S A : Holdings - Appointment of Members of Audit Committee and Remuneration & Nominations Committee

Log in
11/03/2020 | 01:45pm EST

Paiania, November 2, 2020

Appointment of Members of the Audit Committee

Appointment of Members of the Remuneration & Nominations Committee

INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces that, the Board of Directors, at its meeting on November 2, 2020, appointed as Members of the Company's Audit Committee, in accordance with the provisions of article 44 of L. 4449/2017, as amended and in force, Messrs. :

  • Constantino G. Antonopoulo, Non - Executive Member of the BoD
  • Ioanni Em. Kallergi, Independent Non - Executive Member of the BoD
  • Ιoanni K. Tsouma, Independent Non - Executive Member of the BoD

Furthermore, appointed as Members of the Remuneration & Nominations Committee -Konstantino S. Kokkali, Non-Executive Member of the BoD

-Ioanni Em. Kallergi, Independent Non-Executive Member of the BoD -Ioanni K. Tsouma, Independent Non-Executive Member of the BoD

Intracom Holdings SA published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 18:44:01 UTC

