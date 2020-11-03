Intracom S A : Holdings - Appointment of Members of Audit Committee and Remuneration & Nominations Committee

Paiania, November 2, 2020

Appointment of Members of the Audit Committee

Appointment of Members of the Remuneration & Nominations Committee

INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces that, the Board of Directors, at its meeting on November 2, 2020, appointed as Members of the Company's Audit Committee, in accordance with the provisions of article 44 of L. 4449/2017, as amended and in force, Messrs. :

Constantino G. Antonopoulo, Non - Executive Member of the BoD

Ioanni Em. Kallergi, Independent Non - Executive Member of the BoD

Ιoanni K. Tsouma, Independent Non - Executive Member of the BoD

Furthermore, appointed as Members of the Remuneration & Nominations Committee -Konstantino S. Kokkali, Non-Executive Member of the BoD

-Ioanni Em. Kallergi, Independent Non-Executive Member of the BoD -Ioanni K. Tsouma, Independent Non-Executive Member of the BoD