Intracom S A : Holdings - Composistion of the Board of Directors into a body

Paiania, October 22, 2020
Composition of the INTRACOM HOLDINGS' Board of Directors into a body
INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces that the new 9 member Company's Board of Directors, elected by the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, οn October 22 2020, was formed into a body, as following:
Sokratis P. Kokkalis
Chairman of the BoD, Executive member
Dimitris Ch. Klonis
Vice Chairman of the BoD & CEO, Executive member
Konstantinos S. Kokkalis
Vice Chairman of the BoD, Non Executive member
George Ar. Anninos
Vice Chairman of the BoD, Non Executive member
Constantinos G. Antonopoulos
Non Executive member
Petros K. Souretis
Non Executive member
Ioannis Michael P. Mavrofrydis
Non Executive member
Ioannis Em. Kallergis
Independent Non-Executive Member
Ioannis K. Tsoumas
Independent Non-Executive Member
The term in office of the Company's new Board of Directors is 5 years, that is until 21.10.2025, which shall be extended after its expiry until the end of the deadline within which the next Annual General Meeting must convene, and until a decision is taken, which however may not exceed 6 years.
