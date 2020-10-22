Log in
Intracom S A : Holdings - Composistion of the Board of Directors into a body

10/22/2020 | 10:40am EDT

Paiania, October 22, 2020

Composition of the INTRACOM HOLDINGS' Board of Directors into a body

INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces that the new 9 member Company's Board of Directors, elected by the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, οn October 22 2020, was formed into a body, as following:

Sokratis P. Kokkalis

Chairman of the BoD, Executive member

Dimitris Ch. Klonis

Vice Chairman of the BoD & CEO, Executive member

Konstantinos S. Kokkalis

Vice Chairman of the BoD, Non Executive member

George Ar. Anninos

Vice Chairman of the BoD, Non Executive member

Constantinos G. Antonopoulos

Non Executive member

Petros K. Souretis

Non Executive member

Ioannis Michael P. Mavrofrydis

Non Executive member

Ioannis Em. Kallergis

Independent Non-Executive Member

Ioannis K. Tsoumas

Independent Non-Executive Member

The term in office of the Company's new Board of Directors is 5 years, that is until 21.10.2025, which shall be extended after its expiry until the end of the deadline within which the next Annual General Meeting must convene, and until a decision is taken, which however may not exceed 6 years.

Disclaimer

Intracom Holdings SA published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 14:39:01 UTC

