Intracom S A : Holdings - Composistion of the Board of Directors into a body

Paiania, October 22, 2020

Composition of the INTRACOM HOLDINGS' Board of Directors into a body

INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces that the new 9 member Company's Board of Directors, elected by the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, οn October 22 2020, was formed into a body, as following:

Sokratis P. Kokkalis Chairman of the BoD, Executive member Dimitris Ch. Klonis Vice Chairman of the BoD & CEO, Executive member Konstantinos S. Kokkalis Vice Chairman of the BoD, Non Executive member George Ar. Anninos Vice Chairman of the BoD, Non Executive member Constantinos G. Antonopoulos Non Executive member Petros K. Souretis Non Executive member Ioannis Michael P. Mavrofrydis Non Executive member Ioannis Em. Kallergis Independent Non-Executive Member Ioannis K. Tsoumas Independent Non-Executive Member

The term in office of the Company's new Board of Directors is 5 years, that is until 21.10.2025, which shall be extended after its expiry until the end of the deadline within which the next Annual General Meeting must convene, and until a decision is taken, which however may not exceed 6 years.