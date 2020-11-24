Log in
INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.

(INTRK)
Intracom S A : INTRASOFT contributes to HEDNO's digital transformation

11/24/2020 | 04:53am EST
INTRASOFT contributes to HEDNO's digital transformation

Luxembourg, November 24, 2020 - INTRASOFT International, the global ICT company, has been awarded the major new contract "Hercules" by the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (HEDNO) for the implementation of the SAP ERP S/4 HANA information system under the Industry Solution Utilities proven solution.

The new system will offer high quality services to network users and functionalities such as clearing of electrical energy purchasing, billing, benefits and vendor management, financial data processing, as well as maintenance and technical works. The development of this new system also includes a new portal for network users support along with applications that will interact with other information systems and devices.

INTRASOFT International along with OTE Group, its consortium partner, will be responsible for the IT system installation and operation and will ensure that its capabilities will be deployed to their full potential. The system is expected to contribute significantly to HEDNO's Digital Transformation, enabling HEDNO to serve its customers with greater speed and efficiency. The implementation of the new system is expected to be completed within the next 28 months.

Mr. Alexandros Manos, Managing Director of INTRASOFT International commented: "We are extremely honored and looking forward to playing a leading role in HEDNO's digital transformation project, a project that will upgrade the services offered in the national energy market and also deliver a significant social impact. The consortium's unique experience in similar digital transformation projects has enabled us to realize this major success. We look forward to working closely with the HEDNO team in realizing this strategic for all initiative."

###

About INTRASOFT International:

INTRASOFT International is a leading European IT solutions and services group with a strong international presence, offering innovative and added-value solutions of the highest quality to a wide range of international and national public and private organisations. The company employs more than 2,200 highly skilled professionals, representing over 20 different nationalities and mastering more than 18 languages. With headquarters in Luxembourg, INTRASOFT International operates through its operational branches, subsidiaries and offices in 13 countries: Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Greece, Jordan, Kenya, Luxembourg, Romania, RSA, UK, UAE and USA. More than 500 organisations in over 70 countries worldwide (Institutions and Agencies of the European Union, National Government Organizations, Public Agencies, Financial Institutions, Telecommunication Organizations, and Private Enterprises) have chosen the company's services and solutions to fulfil their business needs. www.intrasoft- intl.com

Media Contacts:

For INTRASOFT International

Tel. +352 44 10 12 2178 E-mail:marketing@intrasoft-intl.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Intracom Holdings SA published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 09:52:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
