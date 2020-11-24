Intracom S A : INTRASOFT contributes to HEDNO's digital transformation

INTRASOFT contributes to HEDNO's digital transformation

Luxembourg, November 24, 2020 - INTRASOFT International, the global ICT company, has been awarded the major new contract "Hercules" by the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (HEDNO) for the implementation of the SAP ERP S/4 HANA information system under the Industry Solution Utilities proven solution.

The new system will offer high quality services to network users and functionalities such as clearing of electrical energy purchasing, billing, benefits and vendor management, financial data processing, as well as maintenance and technical works. The development of this new system also includes a new portal for network users support along with applications that will interact with other information systems and devices.

INTRASOFT International along with OTE Group, its consortium partner, will be responsible for the IT system installation and operation and will ensure that its capabilities will be deployed to their full potential. The system is expected to contribute significantly to HEDNO's Digital Transformation, enabling HEDNO to serve its customers with greater speed and efficiency. The implementation of the new system is expected to be completed within the next 28 months.

Mr. Alexandros Manos, Managing Director of INTRASOFT International commented: "We are extremely honored and looking forward to playing a leading role in HEDNO's digital transformation project, a project that will upgrade the services offered in the national energy market and also deliver a significant social impact. The consortium's unique experience in similar digital transformation projects has enabled us to realize this major success. We look forward to working closely with the HEDNO team in realizing this strategic for all initiative."



