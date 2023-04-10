Advanced search
    INTRK   GRS087003000

INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.

(INTRK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:16:45 2023-04-06 am EDT
1.802 EUR   +0.11%
Intracom S A : The Defense Attach? of Romania visits Intracom Defense

04/10/2023 | 05:06am EDT
Koropi, April 10th, 2023:The Defense Attaché of Romania in Greece, Lt. Col. Vasile Stănescu, visited the premises of Intracom Defense (IDE) where he was welcomed by senior executives of the company.

The visitor was briefed on the innovative technologies of IDE and the opportunities of industrial cooperation with the defense industries of Romania, in the frame of the valued cooperation between the two countries. He also had the opportunity to overview IDE's industrial capabilities and its product range, focusing on the company's outstanding export achievements to platform integrators and quality-driven End Users.

# # #

About IDE

INTRACOM DEFENSE (IDE) is a leading Defense Systems Company in Greece, with an outstanding record of participation in domestic programs and exports to quality-driven international customers.

IDE utilizes high-end technologies in the design and development of advanced products in the areas of Missile Electronics, Tactical IP Communications, C4I Systems, Surveillance, Hybrid Electric Power Systems, and Unmanned Systems. The Company retains its international recognition through the long standing participation in European and NATO new technology development programs. Utilizing advanced production capabilities and large-scale project management know-how, IDE is a key player in the high technology sector of the Hellenic Defense Industry. For more information please visit: www.intracomdefense.com


