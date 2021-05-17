Log in
INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.

Intracom S A : Announcement of Regulated Information ( Law 3556/2007) Notification of Transactions

05/17/2021
Paiania, May 17, 2021 - The Société Anonyme with the corporate name 'INTRACOM S.A. HOLDINGS' (d.t. 'INTRACOM HOLDINGS') informs the investing public that, according to articles 3 and 21 of Law 3556/2007 and in combination with article 19 of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, on 14.05.2021, Mr. George Anninos, Vice - Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, proceeded to the sale of 32,298 Intracom Holdings Common Registered shares, with voting rights, of total value € 49,342.04. The aforementioned sale was made by the Joint Investor Share maintained by Mr. George Anninos with his wife Mrs Maria Anninou.

Disclaimer

Intracom Holdings SA published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 16:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 436 M 530 M 530 M
Net income 2020 -4,88 M -5,93 M -5,93 M
Net Debt 2020 132 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 112 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 013
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Intracom Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dimitrios Christos Klonis Vice Chairman, CEO & Chief Financial Officer
J. K. Tsoumas Finance Director
Sokratis Peter Kokkalis Chairman
Sotirios N. Filos Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioannis E. Kallergis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.77.57%136
ACCENTURE PLC10.33%183 194
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.59%154 082
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.93%129 275
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.47%82 823
INFOSYS LIMITED4.83%76 292