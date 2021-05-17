Intracom S A : Announcement of Regulated Information ( Law 3556/2007) Notification of Transactions

Paiania, May 17, 2021 - The Société Anonyme with the corporate name 'INTRACOM S.A. HOLDINGS' (d.t. 'INTRACOM HOLDINGS') informs the investing public that, according to articles 3 and 21 of Law 3556/2007 and in combination with article 19 of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, on 14.05.2021, Mr. George Anninos, Vice - Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, proceeded to the sale of 32,298 Intracom Holdings Common Registered shares, with voting rights, of total value € 49,342.04. The aforementioned sale was made by the Joint Investor Share maintained by Mr. George Anninos with his wife Mrs Maria Anninou.