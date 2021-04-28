Log in
Intracom S A : Holdings - Financial Calendar for the year 2021

04/28/2021
Paiania, April 28, 2021 - The Société Anonyme with the corporate name 'INTRACOM S.A. HOLDINGS' (d.t. 'INTRACOM HOLDINGS'), within the framework of accurate and timely information of the investing public, according to articles 4.1.2 (par 1, subpar. b) and 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Exchange Regulation, announces its Financial Calendar for the year 2021 as follows:

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Αnnouncement of the financial results for the fiscal year 2020
(Press Release)

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Publication of Full year 2020 financial results (Announcement of the Annual Report for the fiscal year 2020, which will be posted on the Athex website as well as on the Company's website)

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Annual briefing of analysts regarding the Company's financial results, of the fiscal year 2020

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Annual Shareholder's General Meeting

The Company will not distribute dividend for the fiscal year 2020.

The Company reserves the right to modify the above dates, after informing the investor community in good time with an amendment to the present, in accordance with the provisions of the Αthens Exchanges' Regulation.

Disclaimer

Intracom Holdings SA published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 15:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 523 M 631 M 631 M
Net income 2019 0,64 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
Net Debt 2019 168 M 203 M 203 M
P/E ratio 2019 97,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 113 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,38x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 969
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Intracom Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dimitrios Christos Klonis Vice Chairman, CEO & Chief Financial Officer
J. K. Tsoumas Finance Director
Sokratis Peter Kokkalis Chairman
Sotirios N. Filos Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioannis E. Kallergis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.79.00%137
ACCENTURE PLC11.12%184 497
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.41%155 304
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.46%126 899
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.75%83 829
INFOSYS LIMITED7.38%76 741
