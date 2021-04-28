Intracom S A : Holdings - Financial Calendar for the year 2021

Paiania, April 28, 2021 - The Société Anonyme with the corporate name 'INTRACOM S.A. HOLDINGS' (d.t. 'INTRACOM HOLDINGS'), within the framework of accurate and timely information of the investing public, according to articles 4.1.2 (par 1, subpar. b) and 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Exchange Regulation, announces its Financial Calendar for the year 2021 as follows:
Thursday, April 29, 2021
Αnnouncement of the financial results for the fiscal year 2020
(Press Release)
Thursday, April 29, 2021
Publication of Full year 2020 financial results (Announcement of the Annual Report for the fiscal year 2020, which will be posted on the Athex website as well as on the Company's website)
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Annual briefing of analysts regarding the Company's financial results, of the fiscal year 2020
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Annual Shareholder's General Meeting
The Company will not distribute dividend for the fiscal year 2020.
The Company reserves the right to modify the above dates, after informing the investor community in good time with an amendment to the present, in accordance with the provisions of the Αthens Exchanges' Regulation.
