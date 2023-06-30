Intrakat Technikon Kai Energeiakon Ergon AE is a Greece-based company engaged in the construction sector. The Company undertakes complex large-scale construction projects in Greece and abroad, leveraging a network of specialized subsidiaries in Greece, Romania, Poland, Cyprus, Albania, and North Macedonia. Intrakat is focusing on EU-financed construction projects and public-private partnerships. The Company's integrated portfolio consists of a number of projects, including Infrastructure Public Projects (airports, roads, railroads, telecommunication projects), PPPs - Concessions (motorways, broadband, integrated passenger information system, solid and liquid waste management), RES - environmental & Real Estate development projects (offices, socially significant objects, industrial facilities), and others.