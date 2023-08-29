Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services SA is a Greece-based company engaged in the design, development, production, trading and operation of integrated systems, operational services and marketing services. The Company's integrated systems include numerical, video and sport lotteries, as well as fixed odds betting, pari-mutuel wagering and instant lottery games. Its product range includes lottery operating systems like LOTOS, which is a software application platform; information display systems that offer real time information on the progress and outcome of gaming events; video lottery systems that control and monitor services for managing networks of video lottery terminals; the CORONIS line of terminals that can support lottery and video gaming sessions, as well as payment methods and mobile terminals for agents. The Company is also engaged in offering a range of marketing services including support and marketing campaigns for various lottery games.