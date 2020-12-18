Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services    INLOT   GRS343313003

INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES

(INLOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders: Announcement of Voting Results

12/18/2020 | 11:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT OF VOTING RESULTS

(on the issues in the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of December 17th,

2020)

In accordance with article 133 of Law 4548/2018, INTRALOT announces that the Ordinary General Assembly of Shareholders dated December 17th, 2020 was lawfully attended by 15 shareholders representing 46,782,194 common registered shares out of a total of 156,961,721 common registered shares and thus there was a 29.80% quorum.

The General Assembly discussed and took decisions on all items of the agenda, as follows:

1. Announcement of election of a new Board of Directors and Audit and Compliance Committee member in replacement of a deceased member.

It is announced to the Extraordinary General Meeting the election of Mr. Ioannis Tsoumas as a new member of the Board of Directors and Audit and Compliance Committee during its session held on 15.10.2020 in replacement of the deceased member S. Filos.

2. Amendment of article 20 par. 2 of the Company's Articles of Association with regards to the number of the CEOs and of their deputies and codification of the Articles of Association.

The amendment of article 20 par. 2 of the Company's Articles of Association regarding the number of CEOs and their deputies and codification of the Articles of Association were approved. More specifically, the Board of Directors may elect one or more CEOs and one or more Deputy CEOs, by determining at the same time their powers and authorities.

Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 46,782,194 (29.80%)

Valid votes: 46,782,194

Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 46,782,194 (100.00%), Against 0, Blank/Abstention 0.

3. Election of the new Board of Directors members and appointment of its independent members in accordance with Law 3016/2002 as amended is in force.

The Extraordinary General Meeting approved the election of Messrs Sokratis Kokkalis, son of Petros, Konstantinos Antonopoulos, son of Georgios, Chrisostomos Sfatos , son of Dimitrios, Nikolaos Nikolakopoulos, son of Ilias, Fotios Konstantellos, son of Lambros, Christos Dimitriadis, son of Konstantinos, Alexandros- Stergios Manos, son of Nikolaos, Anastasios Tsoufis, son of Miltiadis, Ioannis Tsoukaridis, son of Petros, and Ioannis Tsoumas, son of Konstantinos, as the new Board of Directors members with six years terms. Also appointed as independent members of the Board of Directors Messrs. Ioannis Tsoumas, Anastasios Tsoufis and Ioannis Tsoukaridis.

Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 46,782,194 (29.80%)

Valid votes: 46,782,194

Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 42,981,932 (91.88%), Against 3,800,262 (8.12%), Blank/Abstention 0.

4. Election of the new three members Audit and Compliance Committee as a committee of the Board of Directors in accordance with Law 4449/2017 and resolution on its term.

The election of the new three members Audit and Compliance Committee with a term equal to the one of the BoD, was approved consisting of Messrs:

  1. Ioannis Tsoumas, son of Konstantinos , independent - non executive member
  2. Anastasios Tsoufis, son of Miltiadis, , independent - non executive member
  3. Ioannis Tsoukaridis, son of Petros, independent - non executive member

Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 46,782,194 (29.80%)

Valid votes: 46,782,194

Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 42,983,869 (91.88%), Against 3,798,325 (8.12%), Blank/Abstention 0.

5. Granting authorization to both Board of Directors members and Company's

Directors to participate in the Board of Directors or in the management of other affiliated companies as those companies are defined in article 32 of Law 4308/2014 and, therefore, the conducting on behalf of the affiliated companies of acts falling within the Company's purposes.

The authorization to both Board of Directors members and Company's Directors to participate in the Board of Directors or in the management of other affiliated companies as those companies are defined in article 32 of Law 4308/2014 and, therefore, the conducting on behalf of the affiliated companies of acts falling within the Company's purposes, were approved.

Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 46,782,194 (29.80%)

Valid votes: 46,782,194

Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 46,632,194 (99.68%), Against 150,000 (0.32%), Blank/Abstention 0.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Intralot SA published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 16:18:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES
11:19aEXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE : Announcement of Voting Results
PU
12/07PRESS RELEASE : INTRALOT Announces Nine-Month 2020 Financial Results
PU
09/22PRESS RELEASE : INTRALOT Unlocks its Digital Capability through Microsoft Azure ..
PU
09/11PRESS RELEASE : INTRALOT Signs Contract Extension in New Zealand until 2025
PU
09/10PRESS RELEASE : INTRALOT Launches "INTRALOT Academy" to Offer High Quality Train..
PU
08/07INTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND : Notification of Major Holding with L.3556..
PU
08/06PRESS RELEASE : INTRALOT Unveils Virtual Sports Betting in Malta
PU
07/29PRESS RELEASE : INTRALOT Signs Contract with Nederlandse Loterij
PU
07/23PRESS RELEASE : INTRALOT, Inc. Signs Multi-year Agreement to Become an Authorize..
PU
04/23INTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND : Provides business update in response to c..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 721 M 881 M 881 M
Net income 2019 -104 M -127 M -127 M
Net Debt 2019 594 M 727 M 727 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,52x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 24,4 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 119
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sokratis Peter Kokkalis Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Maria Stergiou Group Chief Sales & Operations Officer
Andreas Chrysos Group Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos G. Antonopoulos Vice Chairman
Anastasios M. Tsoufis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES-55.16%30
ACCENTURE PLC25.60%167 737
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES31.29%144 780
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.33%111 872
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.99%76 046
INFOSYS LIMITED58.54%66 859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ