Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders: Announcement of Voting Results

ANNOUNCEMENT OF VOTING RESULTS
(on the issues in the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of December 17th,
2020)
In accordance with article 133 of Law 4548/2018, INTRALOT announces that the Ordinary General Assembly of Shareholders dated December 17th, 2020 was lawfully attended by 15 shareholders representing 46,782,194 common registered shares out of a total of 156,961,721 common registered shares and thus there was a 29.80% quorum.
The General Assembly discussed and took decisions on all items of the agenda, as follows:
1. Announcement of election of a new Board of Directors and Audit and Compliance Committee member in replacement of a deceased member.
It is announced to the Extraordinary General Meeting the election of Mr. Ioannis Tsoumas as a new member of the Board of Directors and Audit and Compliance Committee during its session held on 15.10.2020 in replacement of the deceased member S. Filos.
2. Amendment of article 20 par. 2 of the Company's Articles of Association with regards to the number of the CEOs and of their deputies and codification of the Articles of Association.
The amendment of article 20 par. 2 of the Company's Articles of Association regarding the number of CEOs and their deputies and codification of the Articles of Association were approved. More specifically, the Board of Directors may elect one or more CEOs and one or more Deputy CEOs, by determining at the same time their powers and authorities.
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 46,782,194 (29.80%)
Valid votes: 46,782,194
Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 46,782,194 (100.00%), Against 0, Blank/Abstention 0.
3. Election of the new Board of Directors members and appointment of its independent members in accordance with Law 3016/2002 as amended is in force.
The Extraordinary General Meeting approved the election of Messrs Sokratis Kokkalis, son of Petros, Konstantinos Antonopoulos, son of Georgios, Chrisostomos Sfatos , son of Dimitrios, Nikolaos Nikolakopoulos, son of Ilias, Fotios Konstantellos, son of Lambros, Christos Dimitriadis, son of Konstantinos, Alexandros- Stergios Manos, son of Nikolaos, Anastasios Tsoufis, son of Miltiadis, Ioannis Tsoukaridis, son of Petros, and Ioannis Tsoumas, son of Konstantinos, as the new Board of Directors members with six years terms. Also appointed as independent members of the Board of Directors Messrs. Ioannis Tsoumas, Anastasios Tsoufis and Ioannis Tsoukaridis.
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 46,782,194 (29.80%)
Valid votes: 46,782,194
Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 42,981,932 (91.88%), Against 3,800,262 (8.12%), Blank/Abstention 0.
4. Election of the new three members Audit and Compliance Committee as a committee of the Board of Directors in accordance with Law 4449/2017 and resolution on its term.
The election of the new three members Audit and Compliance Committee with a term equal to the one of the BoD, was approved consisting of Messrs:
-
Ioannis Tsoumas, son of Konstantinos , independent - non executive member
-
Anastasios Tsoufis, son of Miltiadis, , independent - non executive member
-
Ioannis Tsoukaridis, son of Petros, independent - non executive member
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 46,782,194 (29.80%)
Valid votes: 46,782,194
Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 42,983,869 (91.88%), Against 3,798,325 (8.12%), Blank/Abstention 0.
5. Granting authorization to both Board of Directors members and Company's
Directors to participate in the Board of Directors or in the management of other affiliated companies as those companies are defined in article 32 of Law 4308/2014 and, therefore, the conducting on behalf of the affiliated companies of acts falling within the Company's purposes.
The authorization to both Board of Directors members and Company's Directors to participate in the Board of Directors or in the management of other affiliated companies as those companies are defined in article 32 of Law 4308/2014 and, therefore, the conducting on behalf of the affiliated companies of acts falling within the Company's purposes, were approved.
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 46,782,194 (29.80%)
Valid votes: 46,782,194
Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 46,632,194 (99.68%), Against 150,000 (0.32%), Blank/Abstention 0.
